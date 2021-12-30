Budget problems persist at Colstrip Power Plant

Colstrip Power Plant will start 2022 without an approved operating budget for the second year in a row because of large disagreements on cost.
Power plant operator Talen Energy and Colstrip’s majority ownership are reportedly $25 million apart on how much should be spent on power plant operations and maintenance in 2022. The reveal comes from NorthWestern Energy as it seeks arbitration about whether unanimous approval from owners is needed to close the power plant.
At issue is whether the power plant should be managed for closure within four years when Washington utilities will have to stop billing customers for coal power. Washington is the largest consumer of Colstrip electricity with three of the power plant’s utility owners doing business there. Oregon has a similar phase-out plan and is second-largest consumer of Colstrip Power.
Talen Energy said Wednesday it expected the budget differences to be ironed out. Less that a year ago, the Montana Legislature sought to tip scales in favor of Talen and NorthWestern by overriding portions of the Colstrip ownership agreement and empowering the Montana attorney general to mandate maintenance by imposing daily fines of $100,000 to noncomplying owners.
“While the 2022 budget for Colstrip Units 3 and 4 has not yet been formally approved by the Colstrip owners, we believe that the other owners and Talen Montana are generally aligned on spending levels for 2022 and close to reaching formal agreement on the 2022 budget,” said Taryne Williams, Talen’s corporate communications director. “We anticipate concluding discussions on the 2022 budget for Colstrip Units 3 and 4 in early January. Given the constructive dialogue among the Colstrip owners, we have seen no reason to ask the State of Montana to get involved with Colstrip's 2022 budget and do not anticipate the need to do so.”
Speaking for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Kyler Nerison explained Wednesday that a Dec. 17 order from a U.S. District Judge Susan Watters stops the AG from enforcing the state’s new maintenance law.
Both new Montana laws targeting Colstrip maintenance and the Ownership and Operations Agreement sparked lawsuits about whether the state could override private business decisions about power plant maintenance and arbitration.
NorthWestern Energy didn’t respond to questions for this article.