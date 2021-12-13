Build Back Better vote draws Montana childcare supporters

Really, childcare and pre-K have to work together for families, said Heather O’Loughlin, Montana Budget and Policy Center co-director. The needs are different, childcare for infants and children in their first years of life is the most expensive care. The pre-kindergarten that follows becomes a difference-maker for later success in school, which can lead to better employment in adulthood.

“The reality is, this is critical assistance,” O’Loughlin said. “For families, if you have an infant today, what you’re really looking for is assistance that gets you through age 5.”

Pre-K in Build Back Better is intended to build on what states already have for prekindergarten. There isn’t a statewide pre-K school program in Montana. The state had a two-year pilot program championed by Montana’s former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. But the program expired and despite some bills to resurrect pre-K, debates over funding have stalled those plans.

“Montana is one of a handful of states that doesn't provide state investment in pre-K. So, there are important decisions that are going to have to be made by the state in order to roll out this funding and make sure that it works for Montana,” O’Loughlin said.