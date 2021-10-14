Bull moose shot, antlers illegally taken in refuge

A young bull moose was illegally killed by an archery hunter in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge around Sept. 4 and its antlers were later sawed off.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge, reported the incident on Thursday and is seeking information from the public in an attempt to find the perpetrators. CMR officers investigated the scene on the south side of the Missouri River with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks agents on Sept. 21.

"Upon investigation, law enforcement found that the moose had apparently been shot, abandoned injured, and later died," the refuge wrote in a press release. "Information gathered by law enforcement suggests that the moose was shot around the time of the archery opener, on or around September 4th.

"With the help of several hunters who had seen the moose, both with its antlers still on and after the antlers were removed, it has been determined that sometime after September 15th an individual illegally cut/took the antlers off the dead bull moose," the press release added.

A small Jon boat was seen at the kill site, the investigation found.

Anyone with information for CMR's law enforcement should phone 406-464-5181, extension 13.

