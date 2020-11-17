Bullock admin. calls for complete removal of toxic coal ash

“It’s going to be hard to hold onto. It is the right decision to make. It’s just a day late,” said Anne Hedges, Montana Environmental Information Center deputy director. “I don’t want to say it’s a dollar short, because it’s not. It is exactly what they should have done six months ago. It’s the absolute right thing to do. The timing is off.”

The cleanup is a massive undertaking for the waste ponds servicing what was until until earlier this year a four-unit power plant. The pond complex for the coal-fired units involves nine waste ponds that have leaked roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water into the ground every year for more than 30 years. One day’s leakage equals an Olympic-sized swimming pool’s worth of contaminants, including boron, sulfates, selenium and heavy metals.

Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council had pushed for complete ash removal, arguing that the only way to decontaminate groundwater at the southeast Montana power plant was to eliminate the water’s contact with coal ash. The clean up is expected to last decades and would create jobs for the workers at power plant and nearby Rosebud Mine. Four of the power plant’s owners are planning the exit plant by 2025. The power plant’s two remaining owners Talen Energy and NorthWestern Energy haven’t indicated how they would keep Colstrip operating after the other owners depart.