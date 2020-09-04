Bullock declares state of fire emergency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a state of fire emergency in Montana.

The announcement came Friday morning in a press release after Bullock issued the order Thursday evening.

The declaration allows the governor to access additional state resources and to mobilize the Montana National Guard to support firefighting and community protection efforts.

“Local, state, and federal partners, and the brave men and women on the front lines are working together to take on this fire season and we are prepared to use every resource available to protect Montana lives and property,” said Bullock. “At the same time, I know that Montanans will continue to take this seriously and stay safe, stay informed, and continue to support our firefighters and our communities impacted by fires.”

Above average temperatures, unpredictable winds and low humidity have combined to create extreme fire conditions.

On Wednesday, 17 new fires burned more than 100,000 acres, the release stated.