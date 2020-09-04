Bullock declares state of fire emergency

Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a state of fire emergency in Montana.
The announcement came Friday morning in a press release after Bullock issued the order Thursday evening.
The declaration allows the governor to access additional state resources and to mobilize the Montana National Guard to support firefighting and community protection efforts.
“Local, state, and federal partners, and the brave men and women on the front lines are working together to take on this fire season and we are prepared to use every resource available to protect Montana lives and property,” said Bullock. “At the same time, I know that Montanans will continue to take this seriously and stay safe, stay informed, and continue to support our firefighters and our communities impacted by fires.”
Above average temperatures, unpredictable winds and low humidity have combined to create extreme fire conditions.
On Wednesday, 17 new fires burned more than 100,000 acres, the release stated.
The emergency order also suspends hours of service regulations for truck drivers while providing support to fire suppression activities, as well as temporary fuel permits normally required for vehicles providing supplies to help support response to the emergency.
Still, commercial motor vehicle carriers cannot require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a motor vehicle.
The order also suspends the brand inspection permit fee requirement and the brand inspection requirement prior to removal. It also allows the Montana Department of Livestock to issue transportation permits by phone when necessary to cope with the emergency, according to the release.
In August, Bullock doubled the state’s fire fund, reaching its statutory maximum of $101.5 million, or enough to cover nearly five average wildfire seasons.
State wildfire suppression costs as of Aug. 30 are estimated to be at $4.5 million.
