Bullock sues postmaster general over mail delivery changes

“Since becoming Postmaster General in June, Louis DeJoy has taken steps to undermine an institution that since this nation’s founding has defied the odds and delivered the mail. In Montana, we’re not giving up the fight to ensure timely mail delivery,” Bullock said in a press release. “State agencies in Montana rely on the Post Office to serve Montanans from every walk of life, Montanans rely on the Post Office for the timely delivery of essential goods and services, Montana veterans and seniors rely on the mail for the delivery of life-saving medication, and small businesses in Montana rely on the mail to remain competitive.”

On Aug. 20, the Postal Workers Union confirmed for Lee Montana Newspapers that sorting machines in Great Falls and Billings had been dismantled, along with the removal of the other equipment at the mail sorting center in Missoula.

A sorting machine can process 29,000 to 39,000 pieces of mail an hour.

Each sorting center handles hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail daily. The Billings center processes mail for communities from Butte and Bozeman to Miles City. Great Falls processes mail for Helena, Havre, Lewistown and the Hi-Line.

Fourteen neighborhood blue drop boxes were uprooted across Montana, although in August, following public outcry, the USPS said it would return the boxes.