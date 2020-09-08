Bullock sues postmaster general over mail delivery changes

Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday sued the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking to reverse “unlawful” changes made to Montana postal services ahead of the November election, including eliminating overtime pay and dismantling mail-sorting machines.
DeJoy, a major Trump campaign donor, has been accused of slowing the mail in the weeks leading up to a general election in which people across the nation will be voting by mail. He has insisted the changes are only intended to cut costs.
On July 26, DeJoy informed election officials in 46 states, including Montana, that the Postal Service couldn’t guarantee mail ballots would be delivered on time.
Bullock’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, asserts the postmaster general violated federal law by making the changes without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s approval.
The changes have “directly harmed Montanans” by delaying the flow of mail raising concerns about a fair election if mail-in ballots aren’t delivered in a timely way, Bullock alleged.
Montanans rely on medical prescription, farm equipment, utility bills, stimulus checks, job applications, unemployment checks and other essential communications.
The impact of a slowed mail delivery is exacerbated on Montana’s seven Indian reservations and in rural areas where access to essentials like pharmacies are few and far between and UPS and FedEx trucks can be a rare sight.
“Since becoming Postmaster General in June, Louis DeJoy has taken steps to undermine an institution that since this nation’s founding has defied the odds and delivered the mail. In Montana, we’re not giving up the fight to ensure timely mail delivery,” Bullock said in a press release. “State agencies in Montana rely on the Post Office to serve Montanans from every walk of life, Montanans rely on the Post Office for the timely delivery of essential goods and services, Montana veterans and seniors rely on the mail for the delivery of life-saving medication, and small businesses in Montana rely on the mail to remain competitive.”
On Aug. 20, the Postal Workers Union confirmed for Lee Montana Newspapers that sorting machines in Great Falls and Billings had been dismantled, along with the removal of the other equipment at the mail sorting center in Missoula.
A sorting machine can process 29,000 to 39,000 pieces of mail an hour.
Each sorting center handles hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail daily. The Billings center processes mail for communities from Butte and Bozeman to Miles City. Great Falls processes mail for Helena, Havre, Lewistown and the Hi-Line.
Fourteen neighborhood blue drop boxes were uprooted across Montana, although in August, following public outcry, the USPS said it would return the boxes.
The Missoula sorting center, which processes mail for Western Montana, including Kalispell, lost an Advanced Facer Canceler System, or AFCS machine. It is the AFCS machine that applies a post mark canceling a letter’s stamp, while also matching the address written on the envelope with a known address in the delivery area. Billings was down one as well.
These pieces of equipment won’t be brought back online as USPS attempts to undo Postal Service changes following outrages from federal lawmakers and postal workers. Parts of the dismantled machinery have already been sold as scrap, according to the Postal Workers Union.
"Taking those machines out was crazy," said Gary Phillippe, Montana state president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents postal workers in Montana, aside from Billings, Great Falls, Butte, Helena and Lewistown which have separate postal worker unions.
"We worked the mail by hand before and we'll work it by hand again," Phillippe said.
Billings American Postal Worker Union President Justine Cool said mail-in ballots would be delivered come November, regardless of the lawsuit's outcome.
"We do it all the time," Cool said, of the volume of ballots. "Every Christmas, every election season."
The dismantling of two sorting machines in Billings hasn't quite caused a backlog of mail yet, but it's putting pressure and stress on postal employees, she said.
"There is an environment of fear surrounding the elections," Cool said.
Cool was unsure about the legality of DeJoy's actions, but said things happened quicker than normal.
"It seemed really fast for the postal service," Cool said. She has been a postal worker for 15 years and said most decisions and internal changes are slow-moving.
Montana now follows several other states and cities that have filed individual or joint suits against DeJoy’s changes to mail delivery.
More than 20 state attorneys general have filed suits against DeJoy for changes. Montana AG Tim Fox, a Republican, hasn't.
Other states and cities to have filed suits are: A lawsuit led by New York and New York City, Hawaii, New Jersey, San Francisco; another suit filed by Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia; and complaints filed by Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
