Bullock surveys Rice, Snider fires in southeast Montana

ASHLAND — Smoke still lingered along the Tongue River Saturday morning, and tread marks cut through blackened earth where fire engines and pickups carrying water pumps searched the area for hot spots.
Gov. Steve Bullock, along with officials from Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conversation, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service surveyed the damage near Ashland. Since Wednesday, fires that sprang up in the southeastern portion of Montana caused the evacuation of entire towns and led the governor to declare a fire state of emergency for the first time in three years.
“What need to keep in mind with this fire, and the rest of them, is that we could have the most difficult weekend of the fire season,” Bullock said during a briefing on the Rice and Snider fires, which have burned nearly 44,000 acres in Rosebud County’s southeastern corner.
By Saturday afternoon, temperatures had broken through triple digits in many parts of Eastern Montana. In Billings, temperatures crept over 100 degrees, a record for the day this late in the year.
David Hamilton, the incident commander for the Rice and Snider fires with the DNRC, said often the ranchers themselves are the first effort in halting the spread of flames when they erupt. Property owners are often the ones building fire lines and hosing off flames on their own.
“There are so many fires that start up that nobody even knows about,” he said.
While the Bureau of Land Management and DNRC wrapped up their briefing, crews had already departed to their assignments. Hamilton said the focus for Saturday would be to watch for any flare-ups due to the dry, windy weather, and to check the cottonwoods that line the Tongue River, tearing down any that might be hiding fire.
“They’re our problem child for the day,” he said.
Although flames have died down since Wednesday, Hamilton said because cottonwoods have a hollow trunk, they can smolder for several days. When the flames burst from the inside out, they become "giant candles," spewing sparks and possibly restarting the fire.
As the 20-person hand crews responded to the series of fires, COVID-19 presented another obstacle. During operations, Hamilton said, responses for this year’s fire season had been structured to keep teams both on the fire line and contained within their area of operation. Instead of returning to fire camps for food, often it was brought to them.
Although evacuations have since been rescinded for the towns and properties threatened by the Rice and Snider fires, officials still want residents to be wary of any notices throughout the rest of the weekend.
To the east, the Sarpy fire came within just a few miles of the evacuated town of Busby. Waylon Rogers, who sits on the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council, spent the end of the week arranging for those diagnosed with COVID-19 to be safely moved.
"We had to find spaces to place the people that were...positive and a separate [place] for the people that were negative," he wrote in a statement to the Gazette.
Rogers, who represents the Ashland district, said temperatures cooled and the winds came to a halt early Thursday morning. He compared the events since Wednesday to those in 2012, when the Ash Creek Fire tore through 325,000 acres and destroyed 19 Northern Cheyenne homes.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Sarpy fire had reached 50,000 acres, and a joint effort of BIA Crow Agency and BIA Northern Cheyenne fire managers were working to contain the blaze.
Wednesday evening, as the Huff fire skirted the town of Jordan in large part due to the efforts of ranchers, volunteer firefighters and agencies from the surrounding counties that answered Garfield County’s call for mutual aid, FEMA approved a Federal Management Assistance Grant to cover the resulting costs. By Saturday, the same grant had been approved for the costs of the Rice and Snider fires, the Bobcat fire in Musselshell County, and the Bridger Foothills fire in Gallatin County.
The grant will have FEMA covering up to 75% of the final costs in fighting the blazes. Those costs include staffing, equipment, and expenses for fire camps.
"I think where we're really fortunate is that we have the $100 million fire fund this year, along with those federal partnerships," Bullock said.
Bullock said what he wants to avoid is another year like 2017, when the fire season ended with 1.4 million acres scorched and costs amounting to $400 million.
DNRC Director John Tubbs said because of the lack of thunderstorms forecast over the Labor Day weekend, people will be the biggest threat through Monday. He asked those who are traveling to watch their trailer chains, and keep a close eye on any open flames.
"This weekend's not over," he said.
