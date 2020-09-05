Bullock surveys Rice, Snider fires in southeast Montana

“There are so many fires that start up that nobody even knows about,” he said.

While the Bureau of Land Management and DNRC wrapped up their briefing, crews had already departed to their assignments. Hamilton said the focus for Saturday would be to watch for any flare-ups due to the dry, windy weather, and to check the cottonwoods that line the Tongue River, tearing down any that might be hiding fire.

“They’re our problem child for the day,” he said.

Although flames have died down since Wednesday, Hamilton said because cottonwoods have a hollow trunk, they can smolder for several days. When the flames burst from the inside out, they become "giant candles," spewing sparks and possibly restarting the fire.

As the 20-person hand crews responded to the series of fires, COVID-19 presented another obstacle. During operations, Hamilton said, responses for this year’s fire season had been structured to keep teams both on the fire line and contained within their area of operation. Instead of returning to fire camps for food, often it was brought to them.

Although evacuations have since been rescinded for the towns and properties threatened by the Rice and Snider fires, officials still want residents to be wary of any notices throughout the rest of the weekend.