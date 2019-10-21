{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

1400 block of Easy, on Oct. 11

1100 block of El Rancho, on Oct. 13

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 71

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 49

AREA THREE

100 block of South 29th Street, on Oct. 10

100 block of South 30th Street, on Oct. 12

1300 block of Mullowney Lane on Oct. 14

500 block of South 37th Street, on Oct. 15

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 83

AREA FOUR

1000 block of Fourth Avenue North, on Oct. 14

1000 block of North 32nd Street, on Oct. 14

1700 block of First Avenue North, on Oct. 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 132

AREA FIVE

3100 block of Avenue C, on Oct. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 98

AREA SIX

2900 block of Monad, on Oct. 10

600 block of Terry, on Oct. 10

1200 block of Howard, on Oct. 10

300 block of Foster, on Oct. 10

2900 block of Terry, on Oct. 12

2800 block of Overland, on Oct. 14

1200 block of Monad, on Oct. 14

1300 block of Industrial, on Oct. 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 223

