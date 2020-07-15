Burning saddlebag causes blaze near Lavina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple fire crews snuffed out a series of blazes along Highway 12 near Lavina that started when a saddlebag on a motorcycle caught fire.

The driver has been transported to a Billings hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and no major property damage has been reported. It is estimated that 100-125 acres across five or six properties were burned.

“It was all range land, but all private property,” said Golden Valley County Undersheriff Mark Olson. “One rancher was really fortunate. He had just cut his barley the other day, and rolled it. He only lost one bale.”

Although the exact cause of the motorcyclist’s saddlebag catching fire is still unknown, Olson said that debris falling from the bag and to the side of the road ignited four separate fires. He said the fires ranged from Lavina to Dean Creek Road, spanning about six miles and spreading on the highway’s south side.

“The wind also contributed to spreading the flames…The biggest fire was near Dean Creek, and that had to be about 80 acres,” he said.