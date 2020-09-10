Busby man dies in crash near Lame Deer

A Busby man died in a fatal crash Wednesday after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a horse south of Lame Deer.
Bernidine Shoulderblade III, 24, died of blunt force trauma in the wreck, according to Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein. Hein said the man died at the scene.
Shoulderblade was traveling northbound on Highway 4 early Wednesday morning as a passenger in a Dodge Caliber along with four others, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. At mile marker two, about three miles south of Lame Deer, the SUV struck a horse in the road just before 1 a.m.
MHP reported that after hitting the horse, the vehicle drifted to the right of the road and then into a ditch on its eastern side. It then went up a small embankment, and slid back down into the bottom of the ditch.
The others riding in the Dodge Caliber included the driver, a 32-year-old man from Bismarck, North Dakota, a 29-year-old man from Lame Deer, a 28-year-old woman also from Busby and a 19-year-old woman whose address was unknown. None of them, including Shoulderblade, were wearing seat belts.
MHP Trooper Joseph Dejong said at least two of the survivors were sent to the hospital after the crash, but have since been released. Drugs, alcohol and speed are all considered to be factors in the crash while MHP completes its investigation.
In August, two people died while traveling on Highway 4 south of Lame Deer when a minivan struck a cow that had wandered onto the road. One of them, a 53-year-old woman, was a resident of Lame Deer.
Shoulderblade’s death brings the total number of fatalities on the state’s roads to 135 since the start of 2020.
