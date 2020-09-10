Busby man dies in crash near Lame Deer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Busby man died in a fatal crash Wednesday after the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a horse south of Lame Deer.

Bernidine Shoulderblade III, 24, died of blunt force trauma in the wreck, according to Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein. Hein said the man died at the scene.

Shoulderblade was traveling northbound on Highway 4 early Wednesday morning as a passenger in a Dodge Caliber along with four others, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. At mile marker two, about three miles south of Lame Deer, the SUV struck a horse in the road just before 1 a.m.

MHP reported that after hitting the horse, the vehicle drifted to the right of the road and then into a ditch on its eastern side. It then went up a small embankment, and slid back down into the bottom of the ditch.

The others riding in the Dodge Caliber included the driver, a 32-year-old man from Bismarck, North Dakota, a 29-year-old man from Lame Deer, a 28-year-old woman also from Busby and a 19-year-old woman whose address was unknown. None of them, including Shoulderblade, were wearing seat belts.