Business coalition opposes wolf hunting, trapping near Yellowstone

Facing similar criticism in 2014, a past commission decided to limit the killing of wolves in WMUs 313 and 316 to only three in recognition of their significance to Yellowstone-area businesses, which last year hosted a record 4.8 million visitors.

Also in 2014, the commission floated the idea of a “conservation stamp” to have nonhunters help pay for wildlife management. Hunters are now one of the main sources for funding FWP, which draws no state general fund dollars.

Back then, the commission also created a buffer zone around Glacier National Park to lessen the harvest of its wolves. This year, nine wolves have been killed from the two hunting districts closest to Glacier with another 27 taken from WMU 101, only a small portion of which borders the park’s western boundary.

The reduced harvests around the parks were changed last year after the Legislature passed a bill requiring Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to slash the state’s wolf population. The Commission then eliminated quotas and increased the number of wolves each hunter or trapper could kill to 10, or 20 per person if they chose to hunt and trap. The extended trapping season also allows snares.