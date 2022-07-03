Businesses' tourism trade cut with closure of Yellowstone's 2 gates following June floods

The news that more of Yellowstone National Park was opening to visitors on July 2 isn’t going to ease the pain for business owners in Cooke City/Silver Gate any time soon.

“Being at a dead end is absolutely a killer for Cooke City,” said Kay Whittle, who with her husband has owned and operated Antlers Lodge for 19 years.

The small town of about 100 souls triples in size during the summer as tourists, anglers, workers and summer cabin owners pass through, eat in a restaurant or stay in a motel. Most are on their way to Yellowstone. This year, with the park celebrating its 150th anniversary, hopes were high for a busier-than-usual summer.

Closure

Since mid-June, the Northeast Entrance, just down the road from Cooke City has been closed following the washout of five sections of roadway. The damage between the Northeast Entrance and Tower-Roosevelt through the park’s wolf-rich Lamar Valley occurred during flash flooding between June 12 and 14.

The flooding also damaged the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner at the park’s North Entrance. The previous route, along the Gardner River, was destroyed in several places as the river water surged through the narrow canyon. Repairing that route seemed inappropriate since future washouts could occur.

So the damaged road is being abandoned while a temporary reroute over an old four-wheel drive road is built. Until road repairs are made, the park has opened both gates to walk-in access.

“My goal is to get both of these roads open by fall with a temporary solution,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, allowing public and emergency access.

That could include temporary Bailey bridges over some sections of the washed out Lamar Valley road, he added. The permanent fix will require a series of recommendations followed by public comment and a decision, with the entire process taking three to five years.

For now, however, visitors can access about 93% of the park after the north loop was opened on July 2 to automobiles. So even without two of the five gates allowing motorized traffic, visitors can still drive to Mammoth, Tower-Roosevelt and over Dunraven Pass to Canyon — the so-called north loop — in addition to accessing the entire southern loop of the park with its star features like Old Faithful and Yellowstone Lake. A restriction on access has also been lifted, although services in the north loop will be limited.

Lifeline

With their nearby gates closed, Gardiner and Cooke City’s tourist traffic has slowed to a trickle of what it normally is during the busy summer.

“At some point you have to ask: ‘Is it worth it to be open?’” said Lisa Ohlinger, who since 2009 has owned the Elkhorn Lodge with her husband Jeff in Cooke City.

The roadway through the Lamar Valley is also the only route open to automobile traffic in the park in winter. That means Cooke City and Silver Gate residents travel the road to buy groceries, go to doctor’s appointments and rely on the route for mail and food delivery to cafes and restaurants. Luckily for residents, the road out of town to the north along Highway 212 was not damaged, and they can continue down the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway to get to urban centers in Montana and Wyoming, but that leaves them farther away from their usual grocery stores, doctors and their Park County seat of government in Livingston.

Fixes

The contract for the temporary work in the Lamar Valley is being drawn up to provide the best and most expeditious fix, and construction materials should be enroute, Sholly said in a telephone call with residents and business owners on Thursday.

“We want to do it as fast as we can, but don’t want to do it wrong,” he said.

At the other end of the road near the North Entrance, the goal is to have the Old Gardiner Road from Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, paved before winter.

Even before the new temporary route is paved, Sholly said it will be possible for park workers and commercial guides permitted with Yellowstone to take some tourists into the park via the North Entrance, provided they are all in one vehicle. The goal is to open the road, as it is worked on, to one-way traffic for specified vehicles for about an hour in the morning and afternoon so the guides can enter and exit the park. Too many convoys would slow road construction, Sholly noted.

“As fixes go into place, we’ll open up more access,” Sholly said, noting a better timeline would be available once the plans become more detailed.

Winter

Although Yellowstone National Park is Cooke City’s main source of revenue, the community is also a popular snowmobiling and backcountry skiing area. If the road through the park is not open, an alternate plan is to plow the road going the opposite direction from Cooke City along Highway 212 to its junction with the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway. Typically, the route – known locally as “the plug” – is left unplowed in winter for use as a snowmobile trail. Without that trail, Whittle fears snowmobilers won’t travel to Cooke City.

Ohlinger agreed.

“We have a big problem if the (Lamar Valley) road can’t open for the winter,” she said. “They will plow Highway 212 and then we lose our snowmobile trail. There will be trucks and trailers parked here everywhere. Then how do they go to their destination to sled?”

When the road is left unplowed, snowmobilers leave Cooke City on their machines to ride up the highway to access the mountains and meadows around town. If the road from Gardiner through the Lamar does open, Sholly said some type of travel restrictions may be needed for trucks with trailers on the steep, narrow road to Mammoth. The road will barely be wide enough for two cars to pass, so certain times may have to be set aside for trucks with trailers for one-way travel only, he explained.

Ohlinger and Whittle are also concerned that allowing some access to the park, such as the walk-in proposal or even partial access to vehicles or bicycles, could slow reconstruction. They would rather take a hit in the summer and get the road work done faster rather than run the risk of the construction not being completed by fall. Not everyone in the communities is on-board with that sentiment, some want to see any sort of access to bring in travelers.

Lost money

Even where access has been re-opened to the park – such as the gateway community of Cody, Wyoming, at the East Entrance – visitation dropped following the park’s post-flooding closure and travel restrictions.

“Just two weeks ago the cupboard was pretty bare for folks looking to make hotel reservations,” said Ryan Hauck, executive director of Cody Yellowstone, the marketing arm for the Park County (Wyoming) Tourism Council, in a statement. “The flooding in Yellowstone, however, has cut visitation in half and created ripple effects in gateway communities like ours who depend upon that traffic. There’s even availability in town during the Cody Stampede and July 4 when we never have an empty bed.”

In Gardiner, lack of access to the park could jeopardize a portion of the $82 million generated by wolf watching in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the town’s Wild Livelihoods Business Coalition calculated in a recent study.

Ohlinger noted she’s lowered prices, but costs remain high for propane, groceries and fuel for vehicles. So the thought of limited access to Yellowstone next spring and more lost business is unsettling. Whittle called it “unfathomable.”

While some residents calculate the impact of Yellowstone Park on Cooke City-area businesses at generating 90% of their income, Ohlinger thinks it’s closer to 95% to 98%.

“As long as the park is open, we have business,” she said, whereas without access she has no idea what her income will be.

Sholly has asked business owners to hang on, saying he is “fully cognizant of the stress” the community is under. During previous park shutdowns, he added, there has been a lag time of about two weeks after reopening before business picks up. He’s hoping that’s the case for the Cooke City/Silver Gate and Gardiner communities as the north loop opens and walk-in visits are allowed.

Prior problems

This isn’t the first time the towns saw their businesses hampered by problems. Whittle was around when the Beartooth Pass was closed in 2005 following torrential rains that washed out the road on the Montana side and closed it to travel throughout the summer. The route is a main link between Red Lodge, Cooke City and Yellowstone.

In a repeat of the scenario, this spring the same flood that damaged Cooke City, Silver Gate, Yellowstone and other communities, washed out the road from Red Lodge to the Beartooth Pass in several places. The road is closed as repairs are being made, with an expectation it may be opened by the end of July. The 23 miles on the Wyoming side of the pass, accessible from Cooke City and via the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, opened to the Montana state line providing access for recreationists to the Shoshone National Forest and Beartooth Plateau. As beautiful as the pass is, however, it’s no Yellowstone in terms of providing visitation to Cooke City/Silver Gate.

In 2020, the pandemic forced a six-week long spring closure of Yellowstone as park managers determined how to deal with the situation. Compared to either of those, however, Whittle said this year’s closure is much worse.

At least in 2005 visitors could access Yellowstone, she said, it just required detouring around Beartooth Pass. The pandemic shutdown was only temporary and visitation zoomed back when the park reopened, Whittle noted.

“This is by far the worst,” Whittle said.

“Our livelihood has been taken away and we don’t know when we’ll get it back,” Ohlinger said.

The community is hoping that hosting the Beartooth Run on July 9 and a portion of the International Hemingway Conference on July 21-23 will help drive some business into the towns. But those were supposed to be the cream atop normal Yellowstone tourism.

Doubt

The uncertainty of when the Northeast Gate will open along with the road to Gardiner from Cooke City makes it hard for the motel owners to book clients. Whittle said she doesn’t know what to tell them when they ask if or when the park will be open.

“The thing we need most is transparency,” she said.

Ohlinger compared it to having cancer with no prognosis, adding she’s refunded thousands of dollars for motel rooms and cancelled thousands of dollars’ worth of reservations.

“That Northeast Entrance is our lifeline,” she said.

The problem, as Sholly has repeatedly noted, is that there’s so much work to do and there hasn’t been a lot of time to examine the problems and devise the complicated engineering solutions required. He said the crushing workload has seemed more like three years than three weeks. Weekly updates with the gateway communities provide residents and business owners with the latest news, but there are always some items on the list that remain uncertain this early in the process. In that vacuum of information, rumors often circulate, like the Lamar Valley road, if opened, would only be for local travel and tour groups and buses.

“If that’s the case we’re still at a dead end,” Whittle said. “That will kill us.”

Mental strain

Meanwhile, cancellations at the two Cooke City hotels are “off the charts,” Whittle said. Typically at this time of the year Ohlinger said she has 248 rooms rented. This month her goal is 31.

“I don’t think we’ll get one a day,” she said. “We’re really hoping for construction business to help sustain everyone.”

The loss of business means both hotels had to lay off seasonal staff. Whittle had foreign students on work visas she helped find other jobs.

Although residents of the small towns are independent by nature, some feel as though they are easy to forget in the remote mountain valley. Some people in Silver Gate still don’t have telephone landlines or internet connections since flooding caused outages.

“We need to do everything we can to get that park open as soon as possible,” Ohlinger said. “A lot of people in town think we’re not being heard. That mental strain on us as business owners is hard.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0