Butte, America: The ups and downs of the Richest Hill on Earth

Butte is rich in labor history, beginning with the formation of the Butte Workingmen’s Union in 1878. Alice Mine management reduced wages from $3.50 per day to $3.00 per day. Shortly after that, the union was officially formed, and on June 13, 1878, wages were increased. The name would change to the Butte Miners Union and continue, along with other unions to strive for better working conditions and higher wages for their members.

In 1890 the women of Butte banded together to form the Butte Woman's Protective Union. It was created to "elevate the sex intellectually, morally and socially and to bring the members into closer relations with one another." It started with 33 members and would continue to grow, reaching its peak of 1,149 members in 1955. The initial members represented in the union had various occupations, from maids in boarding houses to waitresses to bucket girls to nursemaids. The careers and their representation continued to expand as the city grew.