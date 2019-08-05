One man is dead after a commercial truck hauling water overturned on U.S. Highway 2 near Havre, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
Just after 11 a.m. on Monday near mile marker 388, a man in his 60s, from Butte, was driving westbound on HWY 2 when his passenger-side front tire blew, MHP Trooper Cade Hill said.
The blown tire caused the front tire to fail, and the commercial truck ran off the road and hit an embankment, Hill said. The truck rolled once before coming to a rest on the driver's side.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, Hill said.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed has not been ruled out, Hill said.
The truck was hauling water to a nearby construction project on HWY 2 and belonged to a North Dakotan company that was sub-contracted for the construction, Hill said. He did not specify which company.
The crash is still under investigation. This is the 101st death on Montana roadways to date, three more than this time last year.