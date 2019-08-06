Authorities have identified the Butte man killed after the commercial truck he was driving to haul water crashed Monday outside Havre.
The victim was Rolin L. Nitschke, a 68-year-old Butte resident, said Hill County Sheriff and Coroner Jamie Ross.
Nitschke crashed just after 11 a.m. on Highway 2 near mile mark 388 after the passenger-side front tire blew on the truck he was driving.
The truck veered off the road and hit an embankment before rolling and coming to a rest on the driver's side.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed has not been ruled out, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Cade Hill said Monday.
The truck was hauling water to a nearby construction project on Highway 2 and belonged to a North Dakota company that was sub-contracted for the construction, Hill said.