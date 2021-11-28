Caldera chronicles: The largest landslide in the world

The HMD occurred ~49 million years ago, concurrent with the volcanic eruptions that built the Absaroka range. At least 3,500 km2 of land slid during the HMD, which is an area larger than the size of Rhode Island! This enormous block of land lay east of the present-day Yellowstone National Park boundary. With the northwestern breakaway point near Silver Gate, MT, the block slid southeast toward Cody, WY. The upper plate was composed primarily of Paleozoic (about 250-540 million years old) carbonate rock and younger Absaroka volcanics. Notable deposits of the landslide include White Mountain, namesake Heart Mountain, and the McCulloch Peaks near the southeastern terminus. A scenic drive along the Chief Joseph Highway 296 provides spectacular views of this landscape.

What triggered the massive HMD landslide? Did it happen catastrophically all at once or incrementally over the course of millennia? How could such an enormous block of land move along a slope that was angled at only ~2 degrees, as opposed to the much steeper slopes that are typical for landslides? These questions have prompted rigorous debate among geologists for decades (continuous allochthon vs. tectonic denudation, anyone?)