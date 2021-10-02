Call for major investment in renewable energy worries Montana utilities

Diana Manetta, the energy conservation and sustainability coordinator for Missoula County, said her community was grateful the draft Northwest Power Plan considered the impacts of climate change. Missoula County and the City of Missoula, along with the cities of Bozeman and Helena, have clean energy plans to reduce the amount of carbon pollution in their power.

What the plan needs, Manetta said, is more attention to energy storage to extend the availability of renewable power. Conservation, she said, which has played a bigger role in previous plans, needs more attention in this one.

“We would urge the inclusion in the plan to have more demand response load flexibility and energy storage, since these are clean resources that have huge potential to cost effectively help integrate higher levels of intermittent renewables like solar and wind,” Manetta said.

In the past, energy efficiency efforts have saved utility customers billions of dollars in the Pacific Northwest. The draft plan suggests the rate of return on consumer conservation might not be what it once was.

However, Diego Rivas, of the Northwest Energy Coalition, said this wasn’t the time to cut back on the conservation efforts that had been so beneficial.

“Slashing efficiency now is like benching your Hall of Fame player in the last week of the season because computer analytics tell you that a righty-lefty matchup is better than a righty-righty one,” Rivas said. “If it's me, I’m going with the hitter that's hitting .300 with 35 home runs and 100 RBIs. I don't care which hand he hits with on top of the bat, and that Hall of Famer is energy efficiency.”

