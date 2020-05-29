Campaign, ethics complaints filed in Public Service Commission race

Other campaign violations stuck. OPP Commissioner Jeff Mangan faulted O’Donnell for disclosing specifics about the candidate’s campaign spending and for filing his campaign reports after the deadline. O’Donnell had missed the reporting deadline by a day. The candidate’s March and April campaign finance reports failed to disclose sufficient detail describing his expenditures.

The ethics complaint remains. Mangan told The Gazette on Thursday that he wouldn’t get to the complaint until after the election.

O’Donnell is accused of recording campaign videos in his government office, as well as using the Public Service Commission’s official government logo in his campaign material and using his official government photo. It is illegal for public officials and employees to use government property, public time or supplies in their campaigns.

“This is a misuse of a public official’s facilities, especially when the clear intent was to record and use this video footage for a re-election campaign,” Zolnikov said in his complaint.

O’Donnell said one of the videos on his campaign website was recorded in his office. He said he used his own phone to record the footage.