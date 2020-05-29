Campaign, ethics complaints filed in Public Service Commission race

Campaign and ethics complaints have been filed against Public Service Commissioner Tony O’Donnell by primary election challenger Daniel Zolnikov.
The challenger accuses O’Donnell of using government resources in his campaign, an ethics violation, while also not complying with state election laws. The two are in a three-way battle with former PSC member Kirk Bushman to represent Southern Montana when determining how much consumers pay monopoly power companies for electricity and gas, among other matters. The job pays $109,000 a year.
The complaints have been partially decided against O’Donnell, with the ethics allegations remaining in a separated complaint. O’Donnell has already taken steps to correct some of the violations identified by Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices.
O’Donnell’s campaign ads were a point of concern. In seven ads on Facebook, the candidate did not disclose who was paying for the ads, as state election law requires. After the complaint was filed, O’Donnell circled back and inserted the proper “paid for by” language indicating he had financed them himself. COPP relieved O’Donnell of the campaign practice violation after the attribution was added.
“I took immediate action on those things and so those charges were immediately dropped,” O’Donnell said of the “paid for by” violation.
Other campaign violations stuck. OPP Commissioner Jeff Mangan faulted O’Donnell for disclosing specifics about the candidate’s campaign spending and for filing his campaign reports after the deadline. O’Donnell had missed the reporting deadline by a day. The candidate’s March and April campaign finance reports failed to disclose sufficient detail describing his expenditures.
The ethics complaint remains. Mangan told The Gazette on Thursday that he wouldn’t get to the complaint until after the election.
O’Donnell is accused of recording campaign videos in his government office, as well as using the Public Service Commission’s official government logo in his campaign material and using his official government photo. It is illegal for public officials and employees to use government property, public time or supplies in their campaigns.
“This is a misuse of a public official’s facilities, especially when the clear intent was to record and use this video footage for a re-election campaign,” Zolnikov said in his complaint.
O’Donnell said one of the videos on his campaign website was recorded in his office. He said he used his own phone to record the footage.
Zolnikov isn’t the first person to accuse O’Donnell of using government resources to campaign. In February, fellow PSC Commissioner Randy Pinocci told The Gazette that O’Donnell had asked the PSC’s communications director to do some campaign work during business hours.
O’Donnell said Pinocci was incorrect. Rather, the Billings Republican had asked the communications director to write a newspaper column informing readers what the commissioner was up to. O’Donnell said it wasn’t his intention to use the column for political purposes. He said he dropped the idea after the PSC’s lead attorney raised concerns about the political tone of a column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!