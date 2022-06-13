Campers along Stillwater River rafted to safety after flooding stranded them Monday

Dozens of people have been rescued from the Woodbine Campground after severe flooding along the Stillwater River closed five bridges, leaving them stranded.

Extensive flooding around Absarokee, Nye and Fishtail left Multiple roads under water and impassable early Monday morning.

Stillwater County Public Information Officer Tammie Mullikin says 68 campers and eight others near the area rafted down the river Monday afternoon past the portion of the Nye Road that is now gone. Fireman’s Point, Riddles Cliff, Johnsons Bridge, Spring Creek and the Old Nye campground bridges were all reported as closed or gone.

“They rafted down the river and were taken to the Nyre Fire Hall and then to the shelter center set up at Anipro Arena,” Mullikin said.

Flooding along the river from Nye to Absarokee is being described by Stillwater County officials has severe and residents are being encouraged to get to higher ground and shelter in place. Rescue operations were conducted by the Stillwater County Search and Rescue and Absarokee Fire crews.

The Sibanyne-Stillwater mine reported Monday morning that 56 employees remained at the Nye mine site who were "keeping the site safe, as well as providing a place of refuge for campers that are arriving from the nearby Woodbine Campground," according to company Executive Vice President Wayne Robinson.

The Stillwater River Road and Nye Road remain closed. Brumfield Road off of Countryman Creek Road to the I-90 ranch access is available as an alternative west route. All campgrounds south of I-90 are closed.

