Canadian agents bust trucker at Montana border with record 500 pounds of meth

A truck driver hauling produce was stopped at the Sweet Grass border crossing into Canada in December and found to have roughly 500 pounds of meth on board.

The news came in a press release from the Canada Border Services Agency on Wednesday.

It was the largest meth seizure at a land border crossing on record in Canada. It amounted to approximately 2.3 million individual doses. The entire haul carried a street value of $28.5 million, the release stated.

The release doesn't state what prompted the Canadian border agents to refer the semi-truck for further inspection.

Canadian Border Services Agency officers arrested the driver, 38-year-old Amarpreet Singh Sandhu, of Calgary, on suspicion of importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The stop and arrest took place Dec. 25, 2020. Sandhu was released from custody on Jan. 14. He is set to appear in court again in February.

"Seizing and effectively preventing this enormous amount of methamphetamine from reaching our streets will have a positive impact on the safety of all Alberta communities," the release stated.