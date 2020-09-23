Candidates for Montana's at-large U.S. House seat debate COVID-19, health care and more

The candidates for Montana’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives met for their first debate Wednesday with 40 days until Election Day.
Republican Matt Rosendale and Democrat Kathleen Williams are vying to replace outgoing Rep. Greg Gianforte as Montana’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The two met on a socially distanced broadcast presented by Montana PBS.
Williams, a former state legislator, led an unsuccessful campaign for House in 2018 against Gianforte. The Billings Gazette previously reported that Williams, who served three terms in the Montana Legislature, still managed to break records for a Democratic candidate running for the House seat in both votes and funds earned.
A Democrat has not won the seat since 1994.
Rosendale, who also ran unsuccessfully in 2018 to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, has served as state auditor since 2017. He also previously held seats in the state Senate and House of Representatives.
During Wednesday's debate, questions centered on the outbreak of COVID-19 split the candidates. According to the latest data provided by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, 10,912 have contracted the virus since the outbreak began, and 601 have been hospitalized. The state has tallied 165 deaths.
Williams said that a collaboration between local and federal authorities was key to stemming the spread of the virus, along with transparency in regards to the billions of dollars in relief that have been distributed through the CARES Act. Rosendale touted his efforts as the state auditor in ensuring that COVID-19 tests came at no cost, and supported liability immunity for businesses to remain open.
Rosendale also credited President Donald Trump for closing off travel to China, and then to Europe, early in the pandemic, saving “thousands, and thousands,” of lives.
The candidates also disagreed on repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Rosendale, an opponent of the ACA, said private insurance companies offer the same benefits as the ACA under the insurance framework he and the state built. Repealing the ACA would “wipe the slate clean” of federal involvement with individual choices on health care, he said.
Williams said getting rid of the ACA would hurt the roughly 92,000 Montanans who receive Medicaid coverage under the act. And, cutting provisions within the ACA, such as coverage for preexisting conditions, would leave Montanans vulnerable to higher health care costs, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it financial hardship.
The route to economic recovery, according to Rosendale, would come through making permanent the Trump administration's tax cuts under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Reducing the tax burden on businesses and individuals, he said, would ease the process on land purchases in construction.
Williams called the act the “revenue giveaway of 2017” and criticized it in part because it contributed to the nation’s deficit, estimated at $1.9 trillion, though she said she did not want to get rid of the act.
Although he did not acknowledge climate change, Rosendale said proper management of the state’s forests was needed to prevent a repeat of the wildfire that torched through an area northeast of Bozeman, destroying 30 homes. Forest management, he said, meant harvesting timber. “Radical environmentalists,” he said, stood in the way of that harvesting.
Williams, who served on the Natural Resources Committee during her time in the Montana House, said the state needed to be proactive and get ahead of the threat posed by climate change by supporting measures such as electric transportation and improving soil health in the agricultural industry.
“We cannot harvest our way out of fire risk,” Williams said.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Many, but not all, Montana counties have chosen to hold this election all by mail. Mail ballots to most voters will go out Oct. 9.
