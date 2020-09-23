Candidates for Montana's at-large U.S. House seat debate COVID-19, health care and more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The candidates for Montana’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives met for their first debate Wednesday with 40 days until Election Day.

Republican Matt Rosendale and Democrat Kathleen Williams are vying to replace outgoing Rep. Greg Gianforte as Montana’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The two met on a socially distanced broadcast presented by Montana PBS.

Williams, a former state legislator, led an unsuccessful campaign for House in 2018 against Gianforte. The Billings Gazette previously reported that Williams, who served three terms in the Montana Legislature, still managed to break records for a Democratic candidate running for the House seat in both votes and funds earned.

A Democrat has not won the seat since 1994.

Rosendale, who also ran unsuccessfully in 2018 to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, has served as state auditor since 2017. He also previously held seats in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

During Wednesday's debate, questions centered on the outbreak of COVID-19 split the candidates. According to the latest data provided by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, 10,912 have contracted the virus since the outbreak began, and 601 have been hospitalized. The state has tallied 165 deaths.