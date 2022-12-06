Candlelight tours planned for Lewis & Clark Caverns

WHITEHALL – Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will again host holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route.

This special event allows visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns. Participants must make a reservation prior to their tour.

Tours will be offered from Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 21-23. The starting times of these tours will vary, depending on park staffing for the day. However, all tours will be during the day, with a portion of the two-hour walking tour being outdoors along trails that may have snow cover.

Park staff will provide tour guides, candles, lanterns and hot drinks. The cost for this unique event is $25 for visitors ages 15 and older, and $15 for visitors ages 5 to 14. All participants must be at least 5 years of age. Nonresident visitors must pay an $8-per-vehicle entrance fee as they enter the park.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and must be purchased online. To purchase tickets, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns and click on “About The Park.” No tickets will be sold at the park visitor center.

Participants are encouraged to be prepared for winter conditions on roads and trails at the park.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks or call 406-287-3541.