Canyon Creek deaths in Billings follow national pattern

"However there are many times and situations where reasoning with the resident is not as simple or as easy," Salyers said. "So enforcing protocols like we all have to abide by in many states and situations, is not as simple or as straightforward with those who suffer from memory loss or related disease."

Some people believe that as many as half or more people in long-term care nursing homes have cognitive impairment and even outright dementia, Troen said. "So now think about a resident who's frail to begin with, who may not have the cognitive capacity, in other words the memory and the recall to go ahead and adhere as best as possible to instructions that would reduce risk."

Speaking generally about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and other senior care facilities, Troen said he doesn't like to use the word "blame."

"We find ourselves in a complex circumstance, where without knowledge, a couple months ago ... we didn't really have a good sense for how to protect people. But even in a setting where we do, it's never really 100%," Troen said. Supporting staff, patients and families is critical during an outbreak, Troen said.