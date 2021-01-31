Car and coffee club cruises in memory of Billings teen who had automotive passion

"He never had a bad intention. He never did anything, you know, knowing he was gonna hurt somebody," she said.

A vigil held for last week also crystallized for Dixon how far she'd fallen out of touch with people amid the pandemic. Mourning for Kane has brought her closer to people, something she's grateful for. But it's been hard. "It was really sad. I bawled, it was so sad," she said.

For Tracy Starr the bigger picture includes the lives Kane chose to save as an organ donor. "It was amazing. That was his choice," Starr said. "It wasn't something he talked to us about. He made that choice."

One of the organizer's for Sunday's event, Eddie Tolliver, posted on the "Billings cars and coffee" Facebook group afterwards. He estimated 85 cars and maybe 100 people attended.

"Kane you have affected so many people and will be missed by all your friends and family it was an honor to do this for you today as you watched from the skies," he wrote. "Fly high brother and may your smile and memories forever be with us."

Starr said that he isn't personally into souped-up cars. "But it was something my son was. So we respect that," he said.