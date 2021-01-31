Car and coffee club cruises in memory of Billings teen who had automotive passion

Coffee, cars and the memory of Kane Streitz brought out dozens of people Sunday morning to the parking lot of the City Brew on King Avenue West and 24th Street West.
A purple Dodge Challenger Hellcat and 1970s era Plymouth 'Cudas in shades of Candy Brandywine Red and Richard Petty Blue were among the gleaming rides that shared the asphalt with more conventional makes and models in the mid-morning sunshine.
Streitz, 19, had been an auto enthusiast and had a presence in the local scene, which inspired a Billings group dedicated to weekend meetups involving coffee and cars to dedicate Sunday's gathering in his honor.
Hoods were popped and coffees were in hand before the gathering eventually mobilized into a cruise that proceeded from the West End coffee shop to the location on the Rimrocks overlooking the city where Streitz had been shot just 10 days earlier. An organ donor, Streitz died four days later.
His family has described the shooting as accidental, and the Billings Police Department has not publicly announced any arrests amid their ongoing investigation.
Less than two weeks after the death of their son, Heather and Tracy Starr stood decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear, taking in the scene with family and friends. Laughing, they noted that Streitz broke from the family's chosen team in favor of the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens.
"My mind, my heart, everything. They're all over the place," Starr, a local pastor, said, describing where he is amid the grieving process. "A lot of mixed emotions, mixed feelings. The beauty of the community coming together, honoring our son, there aren't enough words to describe how we feel about what the community has been like."
"It helps," Heather Starr said.
Tracy said that he and Heather are still waking up throughout the night, sometimes thinking their son is at the door. They've also found themselves thinking about small things which have only now begun to take on larger significance.
"The things that you think don't matter, will," Streitz's mother said, describing how her son used to call her daily wanting to know what she was up to and how she was doing, even amid something as uneventful as her drive home from work.
Streitz's passion for cars came from a mechanical curiosity that played out in his younger years amid household devices, like DVD players. He and his brother would break them down and try to put them back together again. Bikes, motorcycles and cars eventually came to capture his interest. Emma Dixon and Madison Stauffer, two friends who knew Streitz from Billings West High School, recalled how he'd hear a sound in someone else's car and start diagnosing the problem.
Taco Bell trips were a frequent feature of times spent with Kane, who Dixon described as "a very sweet kid."
"He never had a bad intention. He never did anything, you know, knowing he was gonna hurt somebody," she said.
A vigil held for last week also crystallized for Dixon how far she'd fallen out of touch with people amid the pandemic. Mourning for Kane has brought her closer to people, something she's grateful for. But it's been hard. "It was really sad. I bawled, it was so sad," she said.
For Tracy Starr the bigger picture includes the lives Kane chose to save as an organ donor. "It was amazing. That was his choice," Starr said. "It wasn't something he talked to us about. He made that choice."
One of the organizer's for Sunday's event, Eddie Tolliver, posted on the "Billings cars and coffee" Facebook group afterwards. He estimated 85 cars and maybe 100 people attended.
"Kane you have affected so many people and will be missed by all your friends and family it was an honor to do this for you today as you watched from the skies," he wrote. "Fly high brother and may your smile and memories forever be with us."
Starr said that he isn't personally into souped-up cars. "But it was something my son was. So we respect that," he said.
"You know, they're embracing us, so we have to embrace them back because it means that much to us that it meant that much to him."