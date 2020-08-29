Carbon County aiming to be age-friendly, aligns with national network

"There are no rules as far as how a community goes about defining how they want to be age-friendly," Reiter said, adding that the goal is for communities to continue an age-friendly commitment well beyond 5 years.

The action plan should tackle at least one of AARP’s eight domains of livability: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, work and civic engagement, communication and information, and community and health services.

Carbon County is focusing on the transportation and communication domains, which should dovetail into other domains like social inclusion and respect, Picasso-Edwards said.

AARP does provide some community grants each year to those in the network. Bozeman received a grant this year for work on expanding transportation in the city.

While AARP is primarily focused on the elderly, the network argues that being age-friendly ends up creating policies and infrastructure that benefits all ages.

“This is particularly important given the rapid growth of Bozeman,” Cheryl Bartholomew the chairperson of the Bozeman chapter of the AARP network, said.