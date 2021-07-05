Carbon County authorities seeking information on missing hiker

Red Lodge Search and Rescue along with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance trying to locate a missing hiker.

Twenty-three-year-old Tatum Morell hiked out on the West Fork trailhead on the afternoon of July 1. The last contact from Tatum was around 8 p.m. on the evening of July 1st when she checked in with her mother using an InReach device.

Tatum is an experienced hiker and she planned on hiking to the top of five mountain peaks in the area. She had an orange and grey tent set up in the Shadow Lake area.

If anyone encountered Tatum while out hiking this weekend, or has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (406)446-1234.

