Carbon County officials are considering building a new jail somewhere in the county, but the first step is getting approval from the public.
County commissioner Scott Blain plans to hold a public meeting Wednesday in Joliet, a town of about 650 people between Red Lodge and Laurel. Blain said building the facility is vital to public safety and could relieve some of Montana’s jail overcrowding problem. The proposal is likely to be on the November 2020 ballot.
Public meetings already have been held in Red Lodge, but a land purchase opportunity in Joliet seems promising, Blain said.
“There’s a site in Joliet being considered that is winning a lot of favor for a lot of reasons, so we just wanted to make sure we had a lot of good public comment,” he said.
Since the Carbon County jail at the courthouse in Red Lodge closed in 2001, deputies have had to transport prisoners to Billings. When the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is at capacity, deputies must drive farther to Bozeman, Forsyth and even 400 miles round trip to Townsend. Blain said that without a new detention facility, some suspects charged with certain crimes must be let go. And, deputies often drive in hazardous weather when taking prisoners to other jails, Blain said, although no incidents have occurred.
And, lacking a jail, at least 211 outstanding warrants have gone unserved, with an unpaid value to the county of $481,328. From January to November 2019, Carbon County has paid outside detention facilities for 1,654 days of inmate boarding totaling $174,737.
“What we’re doing is getting us by, but when that isn’t going to get us by anymore we’re four or five years from building a jail,” Blain said. “At some point, we need to consider a different alternative. Right now, we’re at that point.”
In the 1990s, the county looked into remodeling the two existing jail buildings. Both buildings, however, are more than 100 years old, and renovating them isn’t an option.
Having a jail in the middle of nowhere is also not a viable option, Blain said, because the building must be within municipal water and sewer systems. The small jail that exists is behind the courthouse in Red Lodge, taking up just half a city block, not big enough to fit a modern facility.
The new jail will need 20 to 25 workers to operate. The average commute in Carbon County is 27 minutes, Blain said. A pool of nearly 3,000 workers lives within 27 minutes of Red Lodge. More than 40,000 workers live within 27 minutes of Joliet.
“That’s probably the biggest advantage to putting it in Joliet is it’s more geographically centered to the county,” Blain said.
While county officials are still computing its total cost, Blain said the estimated cost of both the building and land would be $20 to $25 million.
The public meeting will be Dec. 18 at the Joliet Community Center starting at 6 p.m. Community members may contact Blain at 406-698-7692, or at the commissioners' office at 406-446-1595. Carbon County commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays in Red Lodge and are open to comments at this time as well.