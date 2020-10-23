Cascade County jail site of drug smuggling operation, court case shows

The Cascade County jail was the site of a drug smuggling operation in 2019, according to a former inmate who admitted charges in federal court this week.

In May and June 2019, detectives investigated what they believed was a drug smuggling operation at the Cascade County Detention Center, according to filings by the government in a criminal case in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.

The process involved a group of people outside the jail who would bail out inmates and supply them with meth to hide in their rectums. One man told investigators he was brought to a park with a group who had stolen a case of beer in order for the man to get arrested and taken back to jail.

When men were booked, they told detention officers "who they were enemies with at the jail so they could get placed into the right pod to distribute the drugs," prosecutors with the U.S. Attorneys Office for Montana wrote.

Inmates who spoke with detectives said Franklin Troy Caplette oversaw the contraband entering the jail and would use younger inmates as "runners" to leave the jail and re-enter with meth. They would then have parties at night, prosecutors wrote.

Caplette, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession with intent to distribute meth.