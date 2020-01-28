Cascade County Sheriff's Office asks public to help search for missing Great Falls woman

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in searching for a Great Falls woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Amy Elaine Harding, also known as Amy Elaine Permann, 34, was last seen Sunday night leaving a residence on Flood Road in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to the home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night after a 911 call was made at the residence. Harding's boyfriend, John VanGilder, said that Harding had assaulted him and left the home toward the Missouri River before deputies arrived, according to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter in a press conference Monday.

Slaughter said that search crews have been looking for Harding since Sunday. The public is asked to meet at the west doors of Faith Lutheran Church at 1300 Ferguson Dr. at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Great Falls.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and in decent physical condition due to difficult hiking conditions and rough terrain in the area, according to a press conference by the Cascade Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.