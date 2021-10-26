Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

But they said investigators would consider all possibilities, including potential problems with the Empire Builder's wheels or suspension system. Investigators also were examining if passengers were ejected from the train during the crash.

Survivors described horrific scenes of people being maimed and killed as four cars — including an observation car with large windows — toppled and skidded down the tracks.

Killed in the accident were Margie and Don Vardahoe, a Georgia couple on a cross-country trip to mark their 50th wedding anniversary, and Zachariah Schneider, 28, a software developer from Illinois.

At least two dozen passengers have filed lawsuits over the derailment, including one by Schneider's wife, Rebecca Schneider. She said in the lawsuit that her husband had left her in the sleeping car and went to sit in the viewing car, where he was "horrifically maimed" and killed. The viewing car was one of four passenger cars that ended up on their sides.

The lawsuits against both Amtrak and BNSF allege negligence for not preventing the derailment. The suits seek damages for injuries and psychological trauma to the people aboard the train.

Amtrak and BNSF have declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

The lawsuits also challenge a mandatory arbitration agreement Amtrak put in effect in January 2019, which attorneys for the victims say denies passengers their constitutional right to a trial by jury if they are injured and sets a maximum of $295 million in damages per incident.

