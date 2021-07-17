Cave paleontology camping isn't exactly glamping

“We’re dealing with a lot of novices,” Laden said. “We can’t develop competency when scientists are here for only a week.”

So he and his fellow volunteer cavers have built a “rudimentary” system that, although not ideal, has several backup systems in place to safely get people in and out of the unusual work site.

“We’re here to help out any way we can,” he said.

Weather

One of the main players at Natural Trap Cave is the weather. Strong winds the first night of this year’s season ripped off the tarp stretched across a galvanized frame Laden had built to provide shade above ground. The same storm nearly blew over scientist Jenny McGuire’s tent, which she had left untethered because the ground is too hard for a stake to penetrate. A couple camping in a van said the vehicle was rocking like a boat.

In the past, gusts up to 70 mph have hit the camp. One year the portable toilets blew over. Fortunately the storms usually don’t last long.

There’s also the issue of wildlife. One camper called Meachen on her cell phone at night to whisper that she thought she could hear a coyote sniffing around outside her tent. Meachen told the camper she would be fine if she just stayed in her thin fabric abode.