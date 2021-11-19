CBD ban removed from Montana’s marijuana program

Businesses without cannabis licenses, such as gas stations and grocery stores, however, would have been able to continue selling the products.

“If there were any concerns at all about the safety, efficacy or dosage of CBD, you might want people that actually know a little bit about it to be the ones selling it,” Jay Bostrom, co-owner of Dancing Goat Gardens dispensaries in Missoula, Seeley Lake and Havre, told Montana Free Press earlier this month.

During the hearing, DOR attorney Courtney Cosgrove floated a potential amendment that would keep a ban on smokable hemp plant material in place.

The employment rule would have barred anyone with a conviction, guilty plea, or plea of no contest to either a criminal offense within the past three years, a charge of selling or dispensing alcohol or tobacco products to a minor, or a violation of any other state’s marijuana law from applying for or continuing to hold a job in the cannabis industry.

Dispensary owners were concerned that would limit their applicant pool at the same time they are expanding to meet the demands of the new recreational market.

“We’re talking about people’s livelihoods at a time when employees are very hard to come by,” said Pepper Petersen, CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild.