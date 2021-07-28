CDC mask advisory gets tepid Montana response

Twenty-one Montana counties have COVID-19 transmission rates high enough to trigger the CDC advisory for vaccinated people to again mask up to stem the risk of infection. But Sean Lynch was having none of it.

Lynch’s live music venue, The Pub Station, only recently reopened after being shuttered for 14 months because of the pandemic. He had supported that closure realizing that without a vaccine available, large crowds increased the risk of the sickness and death. But new COVID cases, 97% of which occur in people still unvaccinated, are a different issue.

The vaccine has been available to all but the youngest Montanans for more than four months. Roughly 48.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. People are still getting sick with COVID-19, with roughly 664 new cases last week and 10 new deaths.

“I empathize that people are getting sick, but it’s 100% their choice,” Lynch said. “I struggle really hard with people that have already made what I consider to be the correct choice for health, which is getting the vaccine, being required to go out and go above and beyond, again, for people that won’t do it.”