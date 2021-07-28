CDC mask advisory gets tepid Montana response

Twenty-one Montana counties have COVID-19 transmission rates high enough to trigger the CDC advisory for vaccinated people to again mask up to stem the risk of infection. But Sean Lynch was having none of it.
Lynch’s live music venue, The Pub Station, only recently reopened after being shuttered for 14 months because of the pandemic. He had supported that closure realizing that without a vaccine available, large crowds increased the risk of the sickness and death. But new COVID cases, 97% of which occur in people still unvaccinated, are a different issue.
The vaccine has been available to all but the youngest Montanans for more than four months. Roughly 48.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. People are still getting sick with COVID-19, with roughly 664 new cases last week and 10 new deaths.
“I empathize that people are getting sick, but it’s 100% their choice,” Lynch said. “I struggle really hard with people that have already made what I consider to be the correct choice for health, which is getting the vaccine, being required to go out and go above and beyond, again, for people that won’t do it.”
There were a few county health officials in Montana encouraging people to re-engage in masking. In Missoula, city and county officials asked the public to "reignite" their COVID prevention practices. But, the Montana Legislature earlier this year prohibited actions like mask requirements by local health officers.
This week’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask advisory doesn’t require people to comply. Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte said he is concerned, but didn’t recommend anyone return to wearing masks in indoor public places.
The federal government was expected Thursday to require most federal workers to get the vaccine. The move comes two days after the Department of Veterans Affairs mandated vaccines for health care workers, a move U.S. Sen. Jon Tester supported. There are more than 13,000 people working for the federal government in Montana, reports the Minneapolis Federal Reserve.
Wednesday, Montana’s U.S. Senators encouraged the public to get vaccinated, but didn’t endorse the CDC advisory about wearing masks indoors. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale said that the CDC's advice of a return to mask wearing was deeply concerning. None of the three spoke directly to The Gazette about the advisory, issuing emailed statements instead.
“The CDC guidance is a harsh reminder that we need to ensure everyone gets vaccinated as soon as possible. We can’t afford to risk the progress we’ve made in reopening this country or getting our economy back on track,” Tester, a Democrat, said. "These shots are safe, effective, and free, and they’re the only way we will put this virus in the rear view mirror.”
It was exactly a year ago that Sen. Steve Daines secured $10 billion to cover the early vaccine production costs of pharmaceutical companies, a move credited with getting doses produced ahead of federal approval. The Bozeman Republican also opted into a vaccine test trial before the vaccines became publicly available.
Seniors and people with a high risk of medical complications or death from COVID-19 lined up early. But the surge of demand for shots among the general public tapered off.
“He has since the beginning been encouraging Montanans to get the vaccine. That’s why he announced he was part of the trial, to help build confidence Montanans and all Americans that it’s safe and effective and obviously free and they should get one,” said Katie Schoettler, a Daines advisor.
But Daines didn’t agree with the CDC mask advisory, saying in a press release that the advisory undermined the public’s confidence in the vaccine.
Wednesday, Rosendale joined other Republican representatives to oppose reinstatement of a mask rule in the House. The rule had been lifted for about a month until Tuesday’s CDC advisory.
"I am deeply concerned with the CDC's decision to recommend masks again for vaccinated people,” Rosendale said. “Our state and country cannot afford a complete shutdown every time there is a new variant or recommendation by the inconsistent health expert of the day. We were promised a return to normal with the vaccine and we cannot have a threat of economic shutdown hovering over the heads of our businesses and lives for all time whenever a select few unelected officials make a proclamation.”
Rosendale on Wednesday did not encourage Montanans to get the vaccine, and hasn’t disclosed whether he’s been vaccinated. Spokesman Harry Fones said he hasn’t been informed of Rosendale’s vaccination status, either.