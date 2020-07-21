Census to begin household visits in Indian Country

State restrictions have been lifted to Phase 2 of reopening, but many reservations in Montana are still under "shelter-in-place" orders which has made Census work more difficult.

Beginning in mid-August census workers, who began dropping off materials on some reservations in May, will visit non-responding households to take census surveys by interview, Cathy Lacy said during a press conference on Tuesday. Lacy is the regional director for the Denver office of the U.S. Census Bureau.

The two lowest responding nations in Montana are the Crow and Northern Cheyenne, both of which have had barriers to update leave operations, which drops census packets to households that may not receive mail.

The Crow Tribe has a response rate of 6.6%. That response is encouraging considering that only about 30% of residents on the reservation have received a questionnaire by mail, Lacy said.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions the Census Bureau has not been able to update leave on Northern Cheyenne, Lacy said.

“The rest (of the tribal nations) have been completed,” Lacy said.