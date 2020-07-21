Census to begin household visits in Indian Country

After ceasing field operations in March due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau is redoubling efforts to get Indian Country counted, including doing house visits to tribal communities in Montana.
In Montana, and across the nation, the self-response rate for the 2020 census lags behind in Indian Country. Counting indigenous communities, which hosts a vast array of challenges, has been particularly hard during the pandemic, activists have said.
The national tribal self-response rate sits at just 11% compared to the national average of 62.3%, according to data from the bureau.
Responses from tribal nations in Montana range from 42.5% on the Flathead Reservation to 4.8% on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, which has the lowest response rate.
About 20% of Montana is in an “update leave area,” which means the area lacks city-style street addresses, preventing Census materials from being received by mail, according to the Montana Department of Commerce. Those areas are mostly rural and many are in Native communities.
Update leave efforts, where a worker will drop a Census packet inside a home's door, were halted in March after Montana was placed under a "shelter-in-place" order.
State restrictions have been lifted to Phase 2 of reopening, but many reservations in Montana are still under "shelter-in-place" orders which has made Census work more difficult.
Beginning in mid-August census workers, who began dropping off materials on some reservations in May, will visit non-responding households to take census surveys by interview, Cathy Lacy said during a press conference on Tuesday. Lacy is the regional director for the Denver office of the U.S. Census Bureau.
The two lowest responding nations in Montana are the Crow and Northern Cheyenne, both of which have had barriers to update leave operations, which drops census packets to households that may not receive mail.
The Crow Tribe has a response rate of 6.6%. That response is encouraging considering that only about 30% of residents on the reservation have received a questionnaire by mail, Lacy said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions the Census Bureau has not been able to update leave on Northern Cheyenne, Lacy said.
“The rest (of the tribal nations) have been completed,” Lacy said.
Historically, Native Americans are under counted in the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, Native Americans and Alaska Natives living on reservations were under counted by 4.9%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau count directly relates to how certain federal funding is doled out. In Indian country that could be money for education programs, infrastructure and education development or Indian Health Services.
A second U.S. House seat may be gained too. Census data will be used to redraw Montana districts for the state Legislature. That process should begin once the results of the census are available in 2021.
Visits to non-responding households will begin on Aug. 11 in Montana. Census workers will wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow local restrictions, Lacy said.
People will not be visited if they've already responded to the census, either online, by phone or by mailing in a questionnaire.
Christian Parrish, an Apsaalooke member, and hip hop artist known as Supaman, who performed for a census advertisement advocated during Tuesday's teleconference for Native Americans to get counted.
"In order to care for our people we have to sign up for the census," Parrish said.
