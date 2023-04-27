A Montana short line railroad is suing NorthWestern Energy over damages from a 2021 range fire that destroyed the community of Denton.

Denton-based Central Montana Railroad operates a short line track in Judith Basin, Fergus, and Choteau counties. The November 2021 fire that devastated Denton also destroyed the railroad’s 172-foot timber bridge and damaged 5.2 miles of track, along with machinery. The fire also damaged the Central Montana Railroad building beyond repair.

The railroad spelled out the damage in a lawsuit transferred to U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Tuesday. The railroad previously filed the complaint in state District Court in Fergus County on April 4.

The lawsuit alleges that negligence by NorthWestern, Montana’s largest monopoly utility, caused the fire. Known as the West Wind Fire, the blaze that raced through the area Nov. 30, 2021 occurred during high winds and extremely dry conditions. A Montana Department of Justice investigation found that grass and vegetation was set on fire by a section of overhead power line belonging to NorthWestern.

Central Montana Rail’s lawsuit appears to be the only one stemming from the fire filed against NorthWestern, based on a records search in the 10th Montana Judicial District and federal court filings.

“NorthWestern is liable to Central Montana Rail for all economic damages and the actual and tangible restoration costs associated with restoring Bridge 1032, railroad track, ties, building, and track mobile machines to their undamaged state to the extent the actual and tangible costs are reasonable and practical in an amount to be proven at trial,” the railroad said in its complaint.

There is no dollar estimate of the damages. It doesn’t appear that NorthWestern has been served the lawsuit.

Central Montana Rail is no stranger to struggle. In 2011, Judith River flooding severely buckled one of the railroad’s key trestles. The damage meant Central Montana couldn’t run the length of its 87-mile track. For years, the train’s operation kept grain elevators in Denton and Geraldine open, which in turn kept the elevators’ host communities relevant to Central Montana’s farm economy.

Repairing the track cost millions of dollars. Without the railroad, farmers lost 30 cents a bushel trucking wheat and barley to elevators in Moore or Moccasin with rail service to coastal grain terminals in Washington. The region produces about 3 million bushels of grain annually. The railroad’s half-dozen 1950s-era locomotives move much of the crop. The crew is from Denton.

The rail line Central Montana operates on was one part of the Northern Montana Division of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, which the Milwaukee Road abandoned in 1980 as it went bankrupt. BNSF took over Milwaukee’s routes and serviced the Central Montana region briefly but abandoned the route after a couple of years. The state acquired the track in 1983 when BNSF pulled out.

The CMR, as the railroad is known, indicates in its lawsuit that the state won’t repair the track damage done by West Wind Fire.