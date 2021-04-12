 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Montana railyard cleanup will remove tainted soil
editor's pick topical alert

Central Montana railyard cleanup will remove tainted soil

Harlowton Depot

A hand cart sits on rebuilt tracks at the Harlowton Milwaukee Depot Museum in this 2013 file photo.

 JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo

HARLOWTON — Work is set to begin next week on the cleanup of a historic railyard in central Montana that's contaminated with asbestos and petroleum.

The cleanup of the Harlowton railyard is part of an attempt to revitalize a 180-acre site in the central Montana town that lost its largest employer after the last train passed through more than 40 years ago.

About 3,000 cubic yards of asbestos-tainted soil will be dug up from the railyard site by the end of this month, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Kevin Stone. The material will be wrapped in plastic and hauled away to a landfill in Great Falls.

On Feb. 2, 1989, temperatures plummeted to minus 27 degrees Fahrenheit as 49 runaway train cars barreled down Mullen Pass above Helena, Montana. The runaway cars crashed into another train just outside Carroll College, causing two explosions that forced evacuations of nearby residents and led to $10 million in damage.

Workers will return this fall to remove contaminated soil from a second area that once had a 500,000 gallon fuel tank. The work is being paid for through grant money and a fund that's used for contaminated sites for which there is no financially-responsible party.

The city of Harlowton acquired the site involuntarily after the Milwaukee Road railroad went bankrupt in 1979. Plans call for turning the former railroad roundhouse into a community center, restoring a wetlands on the property and creating a recreational trail system.

Previous work included a $2 million remediation of a 5-acre plume of petroleum that came from leaking underground fuel storage tanks.

Additional cleanup work is planned pending a $500,000 federal grant to cover the costs, Stone said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News