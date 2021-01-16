Central Montana water project gets boost from Congress

The congressional authorization allows the project to be ranked in the yearly budget appropriation for the Bureau of Reclamation for funding.

“We’re the new kid on the block, so we may be on the bottom of the list,” Sealey said, although some of the other big water projects in Montana are nearing completion. “So we’re really encouraged. This whole thing has taken a long, long time. There are a lot of rules, and a lot of money is involved.”

The next phase of the project is to begin constructing the 24-mile pipeline to Harlowton, servicing about 35 rural users along the way. The project also includes a storage tank and building for control and disinfection. North and west of Garneill three wells have been drilled to supply water for the project. The first phase should be finished by the summer or fall of 2022.

“That’s pretty much shovel ready,” Sealey said.

Work could begin in May on that first part of the pipeline, which will eventually stretch 250 miles and service small communities along the Musselshell River, including: Shawmut, Ryegate, Lavina, Roundup and Melstone. Off-shoots from the pipeline could service the communities of Judith Gap, Hobson, Moore and Broadview.