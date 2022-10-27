CenturyLink ordered to fix poor service in rural Montana

After long periods of poor service in rural Montana, CenturyLink has been given 45 days by Montana utility regulators to come up with a solution.

Rural Montana customers of CenturyLink have gone without service for weeks at a time, according to the Montana Public Service Commission, particularly in Wibaux County, where the corporate descendent of Qwest Corporation also doesn’t provide internet speeds fast enough to support video streaming.

Wibaux County officials first asked the PSC to do something about CenturyLink in June 2021, citing failures in 911 services posing a risk to public safety.

Commissioners on Tuesday issued the 45-day period for CenturyLink to produce a service solution to nagging rural customer service issues in the near term while the company address bigger infrastructure problems.

CenturyLink is suggesting that its affected customers receive satellite phone service, which the company indicates it would pay for, for up to two years as CenturyLink addresses the causes of its poor rural service. The company has done the same in Wyoming, where similar problems with rural service have occurred.

CenturyLink tells regulators there aren’t enough customers in its rural Montana service areas to justify improvements to decades-old infrastructure that it acquired from Qwest and is now antiquated. PSC analysts say the equipment dates back to the 1980s. Officials from Wibaux County say the phone equipment is even older, dating back to Rocky Mountain Bell, a casualty of antitrust litigation against AT&T in 1983.

At the same time, CenturyLink has asked commissioners to waive Montana’s “out of service rule” for telecommunications utilities. The rule requires telecommunication utilities to repair 90% of service issues within 24 hours. Regulators first suggested imposing the rule a year ago, but haven’t as CenturyLink argues against enforcement.

“I think it’s deplorable in that customers of CenturyLink have not only been without adequate phone service for quite some time, but there is no reflection, as far as I’m aware, of any compensation on their bills for lack of service,” said Commissioner Tony O’Donnell who represents south central and southeast Montana. “I think this constitutes an unfair business practice, that people have been charged for something that they haven’t been getting. We’re not talking about an outage, an hour here, an hour there, small things. We’re talking, in some of the comments that I have read, for weeks at a time. I think CenturyLink needs to come up with a resolution to this, that they should have suggested a long time ago when they found themselves in this situation.”

O’Donnell’s reference to CenturyLink customer complaints offers a rare glimpse into the nature of documents commissioners agreed not to disclose to the public at CenturyLink’s request. The company had argued that the complaints were sensitive business information that could be used by its competitors if made public.

However, PSC analysts have sharply summarized CenturyLink’s Rural Montana problems for some time. Last December, analyst Gary Duncan explained that CenturyLink’s Montana customer base had shrunk significantly in areas where the company had competitors, while rural customers unable to shop around for a better deal were stuck.

“What has happened with CenturyLink is that CenturyLink has gone from something like 400,000 subscribers in Montana down to I think 60,000 subscribers,” Duncan explained. “So, in the major urban areas served by CenturyLink. You know, customers have all sorts of choices. They can get voice over internet protocol service from Spectrum. They can get cellular service. They have multiple choices, and they’ve simply left CenturyLink.

“What has happened with CenturyLink is there are pockets out there in rural areas served by CenturyLink where customers don’t have any choices, such as the case in Wibaux. Those customers don’t have cell service. They probably have, if they have broadband at all, it’s very limited and is provided through CenturyLink,” Duncan said. “And it’s my perception from the last service quality case that we did that CenturyLink has basically been very reluctant to spend any money serving those pockets of customers. The two pockets of customers we identified last time was Wibaux. The other one was with Wolf Creek. In both cases, they submitted plans to us to improve service in those areas. And we required reports and supposedly they did fix the service. But I think it’s obvious, in the case of Wibaux at least, all they did was slap on a Band Aid.”

Brad Johnson, the commissioner for Lewis and Clark County and the Flathead Valley, said this week that the future of legacy wireline systems like CenturyLink’s is questionable. Federal funding intended to improve telecommunications services in rural areas is focused on broadband, meaning fiber optics.

But the lack of competition in CenturyLink’s rural Montana service areas is exactly what Montana’s “out of service rule” was created to address, argues Montana Consumer Counsel Jason Brown.

Attempting to persuade commissioners not to waive the out of service rule, Brown argues CenturyLink could use the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a key 2021 infrastructure bill of President Joe Biden, to make upgrading CenturyLink’s equipment in rural Montana more affordable.

“CenturyLink could substantially mitigate these costs, however, through federal funding made available by Congress through IIJA,” he argued.

Several of the broadband service issues facing CentryLink fit the purpose of the Infrastructure Bill, according to Brown.

The $1.2 trillion bill, dubbed the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Act” included $42.5 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Those funds were specifically given to states for unserved and underserved areas.

“The company’s failure to date to invest in a modern network for all Montana customers should not be rewarded with a waiver that allows CentryLink to provide inferior service to certain customers indefinitely,” Brown argued in comments aimed at CenturyLink’s request for a stay.

However, CenturyLink has been in a prolonged argument with the State of Montana over the laws created by the Legislature concerning federal rural broadband funding. Specifically, legislators require companies produce 20% of the funding for broadband projects receiving federal money. CenturyLink tells the state that there isn’t enough revenue in rural areas to even cover the required 20% buy-in.

The same point was made in March by attorney Adam Sherr for Lumen Technologies, CenturyLink’s corporate parent. The company was arguing that it be allowed to use 100% federal funding to get “fiber to the home,” or FTTH to rural Montana customers in sparsely populated areas. Otherwise, the improvements would be too expensive. Sherr spoke directly about service improvements in Wibaux County.

“There are only 39 living units in the areas Lumen explored, an area 138 square miles in size, and the total cost of construction would exceed $7 million, for an average cost per living unit of over $180,000,” Sherr said in a letter to Chad Rupe, manager of the state Broadband Infrastructure Deployment Program. “At 80% funding, there is simply no reasonable way for Lumen to pursue funding, as the payback period would likely exceed 100 years, and that assumes all 39 customers opt for Lumen’s FTTH offering rather than subscribing to satellite services already available to them.”

The federal government has made a substantial amount of funding available to Montana for rural broadband development. The state started accepting applications last February for the first $266 million in federal rural broadband money available. More funding expected to come. As recently as Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another $759 million in grants to rural areas for broadband development.