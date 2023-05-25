Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed two charter school bills into law Friday, creating two different pathways for the creation of such schools in Montana. At least one of those bills already has legal challenges.

“Both bills take public funding away from public schools and give it to charter schools,” said Lewistown School Superintendent Thom Peck, adding public schools already struggle to make budgets work under current funding formulas.

While the bills are similar in how new charter schools are funded, they differ in how such schools are created and assessed.

Under HB 549, local school boards will authorize and oversee charter schools. Schools formed under this bill would be required to meet educational performance standards, and must comply with the same civil rights, health and safety requirements as public schools. Failure to meet standards could result in the local school board revoking the charter.

The second bill, HB 562, allows a “community choice school” to be created by any group of interested individuals. “Choice” schools are exempt from many of the laws governing traditional schools, and their teachers need not be certified. The governing board of a “choice” school, made up of parents of students or school employees, sets graduation requirements.

Representative Sue Vinton (R, Billings), who sponsored HB 562, introduced her bill at hearings of the House Education Committee by explaining her goal was to create educational options.

“My intent is to empower parents, encourage students to develop their full educational potential and provide a variety of professional opportunities for teachers... Under this bill, schools of any size can be created anywhere in the state,” Vinton told her fellow legislators.

Problems with HB 562 were brought up continuously throughout the session, and continue to concern traditional educators.

“HB 562 requires no attendance or academic standards and establishes no core curriculum,” Peck said. “There are no accreditation standards. It’s up to the group creating the school what students study. If they want to skip English and do diesel mechanics instead, they can do that.”

Using taxpayer money to fund schools that don’t have to respond to voters is one of the reasons the Montana Quality Education Coalition has threatened to sue the state over this bill.

“The way this legislation was written, local taxpayers have no right to vote on how funds are spent; they have no input. That flies in the face of the Montana Constitution,” said Doug Reisig, MQEC executive director.

Reisig said his organization is also concerned because “choice” schools are exempt from Title 20, the part of the Montana Code that governs how schools operate, including that teachers must be certified.

“Scarce public resources will be diverted from local public schools to unaccountable private charter schools. From my standpoint as a public school superintendent for 34 years, money was always important and there was never enough. Now the state and MQEC will have to spend tens of thousands of dollars to go to court over this bill,” he said.

During the legislative session, both charter school bills were promoted as a way to offer school choice, a goal the Governor endorsed as he signed them.

“Government should never stand between parents and their kids’ education,” Gianforte said. “We’re empowering Montana parents to choose what’s best for their family and their kids. We’re putting students and parents first in education.”

Reisig said while he believes the Montana public school system is a quality system, there are ways to make the system more flexible.

“But HB 562 is not the way,” he said.

Peck echoed that thought, adding families already have choices.

“They marketed these bills as parental choice, but right now in Central Montana, families can choose to homeschool, go to a private school or enroll in any school district across the area,” Peck said. “Every year we have kids that live in one district, but go to school in another district. Creating schools where there is no accountability is not appropriate.”

MQEC’s partners in opposing HB 562 include the Montana School Board Association, Montana Federation of Public Employees, School Administrators of Montana, Montana Rural Education Association, Montana Association of School Business Officials, and 98 school districts.

Last week the MQEC board voted to hire a legal counsel and file a lawsuit challenging 562.