Checks and checkpoints: Crow and Northern Cheyenne fighting COVID

“We’re doing our best to ensure that we stay in compliance with (Department of) Treasury guidelines. They have the authority to take back any money that doesn’t fall into compliance, and that’s the last thing that we want to do,” said Tribal Administrator William Walksalong.

According to those guidelines, COVID-19 relief can be spent only on costs directly resulting from the public health emergency. Tribal leadership cannot just start writing checks without reviewing and documenting who they’re going to. Walksalong said the tribe will finalize plans to get relief to its members soon.

The tribe’s Incident Command Center reported Tuesday that in the past two weeks at least three cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among its members. All three, Walksalong said, contracted the disease off the reservation.

One woman was at a Billings nursing home, before dying in a Billing hospital. Another tribal member contracted the disease in a detention facility in Billings and the third living on the reservation. Both have since recovered, and there are currently no active cases.

Bi-weekly free testing at the tribe’s IHS clinic, along with a larger scale surveillance testing event run in partnership with the Montana National Guard, have facilitated nearly 3,000 tests conducted on the reservation.