Checks and checkpoints: Crow and Northern Cheyenne fighting COVID

The multipurpose building at Crow Agency, a social hub for the reservation, drew crowds in the days leading up to the Fourth of July because of an error that went viral.
Tribal leadership had reviewed applications from members seeking a $500 federal COVID-19 relief check, and through social media word spread that the checks were being handed out in person.
There were traffic jams and long lines of people, many of them unmasked. Those who didn't have a check waiting for them would have to wait on postal delivery, although not everyone on the vast rural reservation has a mailing address.
Compounding the problem was the way the relief program was advertised, primarily on social media, with an application process that was also largely online. Some Crow, especially the elderly, have no computer or internet access.
“Not everyone is getting treated equally right now, and that needs to change,” said Pat Not Afraid, a Crow tribal member. "Not every elder does Facebook, and many of them avoid it in fact. There has to be some way to reach those who are the most vulnerable."
The confusion in Crow highlights the challenges Montana's Indian reservations are facing as they confront COVID-19, a disease that has hit Native Americans and other minority groups disproportionately hard.
As of Sunday morning, at least 1,758 people in Montana were reported positive for COVID-19. Nearly 13% of those cases are among the state's Indigenous population, which makes up just 6% of the state's population.
With an ever-shifting playbook on how to contend with a pandemic, Montana's tribes have looked to their own leadership and members to decide how protect themselves.
To stall the pandemic on several reservations, checkpoints have been established on major roads; thousands of tribal members have visited free testing sites; and money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has started to trickle down to enrolled members. Of the $150 billion allocated nationally to the fund, the U.S. Department of the Treasury earmarked approximately $8 billion for Indian tribes. Federal law has left the dispersal of those funds up to tribal leadership.
Portions of the Crow Indian Reservation lie in Yellowstone and Big Horn counties, which tallied 312 and 115 active cases, respectively, as of July 12.
On June, 26, along with extending a stay-at-home order that will last through Wednesday, Crow tribal leadership implemented a mask requirement for the entire reservation. It has also hosted free testing for any residents, tribal or otherwise.
“The Indian Health Service, the Big Horn County Health Board and sometimes the National Guard and medical professionals of the Unified Command have been testing two to three times weekly at different communities. The total number would exceed 1,000 at least, and the numbers keep growing with each test date,” said Jack Old Horn with the Crow Reservation’s Unified Command Incident Response, in an email.
Old Horn could not confirm how many Crow had tested positive for the virus.
In May, the Crow Tribe received more than $25 million from the CARES Act. In the weeks that followed, applications were reviewed and the $4.5 million set aside for COVID-19 relief checks.
For Pat Not Afraid, the window for applying has closed. The 63-year-old learned about COVID relief through her friends and family, but the news came too late for both her and at least 10 other people who she knows personally, all of them elders.
Northern Cheyenne
Nearby, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe is still deliberating how best to distribute its allotment, which totaled just over $19.4 million.
“We’re doing our best to ensure that we stay in compliance with (Department of) Treasury guidelines. They have the authority to take back any money that doesn’t fall into compliance, and that’s the last thing that we want to do,” said Tribal Administrator William Walksalong.
According to those guidelines, COVID-19 relief can be spent only on costs directly resulting from the public health emergency. Tribal leadership cannot just start writing checks without reviewing and documenting who they’re going to. Walksalong said the tribe will finalize plans to get relief to its members soon.
The tribe’s Incident Command Center reported Tuesday that in the past two weeks at least three cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among its members. All three, Walksalong said, contracted the disease off the reservation.
One woman was at a Billings nursing home, before dying in a Billing hospital. Another tribal member contracted the disease in a detention facility in Billings and the third living on the reservation. Both have since recovered, and there are currently no active cases.
Bi-weekly free testing at the tribe’s IHS clinic, along with a larger scale surveillance testing event run in partnership with the Montana National Guard, have facilitated nearly 3,000 tests conducted on the reservation.
Along with distributing relief funds, Walksalong said he is also trying to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs to implement checkpoints on the highways that run through Northern Cheyenne. After discussions with the Northern Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, whose insistence on operating checkpoints on their land without federal inference has spurred a lawsuit, Walksalong said that he submitted a draft of a checkpoint plan to the BIA two weeks ago.
He said he has yet to receive a response.
In March, a camp sprang up in Lame Deer at State Highway 212 and County Road 39, manned by members of Northern Cheyenne Traditional Military Societies. The societies, one of the two fundamental branches of Cheyenne governance, mobilized on the request of tribal President Rynalea Whiteman Pena.
The societies, whose commitment at what is now called the Northern Cheyenne People's Camp has ranged from 80 to 120 people, addressed the reservation's declaration of a state of emergency first by halting travelers from out of state and asking that they pass through without entering any tribal businesses.
Their traditional role of maintaining tribal discipline has since expanded to include stopping and restraining drunk drivers, responding to emergency calls throughout the reservation and enforcing the curfew that starts at 10 p.m. as of July 7.
"We've had people present here 24 hours a day. We've got some here who have put in something like 700 to 800 man hours, and not one person has been paid a dime. It's being done because it's an oath," said Geofredo Littlebird Sr., with the Elk Horn Scrapers.
Littlebird, whose Cheyenne name is Tango Yellowhair, credits the societies for the Northern Cheyenne keeping their active COVID-19 cases at zero.
"It's an enemy that we can't see, can't hear and can't even taste...To fight it, just like the governor says, it comes down to preparedness and prevention. I hate to say it, but here, if an outbreak starts here, we're just not prepared," he said.
Walksalong said $1.75 million in CARES Act funds would go toward hiring and training 20 people to work at various checkpoints, should the submitted plan be approved. In North Dakota, those working the checkpoints for the Northern Cheyenne Sioux River Tribe, according to reporting from the Rapid City Journal, limit the number of people passing through the reservation, help health officials with contact tracing and act as an information resource for travelers on the reservation’s COVID-19 policies.
For the latest updates on COVID-19 developments, Walksalong said the Northern Cheyenne Incident Command Center's Facebook page and its main website are the best resources for information outside of a newsletter provided by tribal leadership.
“It’s the age of the internet. If people want to be informed with the latest news, that’s what they need to turn to,” he said.
