Cheyenne airport to cancel commercial flights amid virus

"Some experts say 90 days and some are saying six months," Barth said. "Having gone through 9/11, it's really easy to turn off the aviation system and pull the plug on it ... it's a lot harder to turn it back on again."

As of Thursday, at least 18 people in Wyoming had tested positive for the coronavirus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms and the vast majority recover. The elderly and people with existing health problems can get pneumonia or other serious illnesses.

In other Wyoming coronavirus news:

- The Wyoming Department of Corrections has canceled inmate visitation and volunteer programs at all prison facilities and is restricting legal consultations to phone, video and non-contact visits. There were no known staff or inmate coronavirus cases, department officials said.

- F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne reported its first coronavirus case in an adult, a male military member who sought medical attention and went into self isolation upon returning from out of state. He did not go on the base after his return, Air Force officials said in a statement.