Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years

Frontier Days pumps up to $28 million into the local economy and some shops get by largely for the year on those two weeks of booming business.

Wyoming is the least-populated U.S. state, has had relatively few cases of the coronavirus and its 13 deaths as of Wednesday ranked near the bottom of U.S. states in COVID-19 deaths overall and per capita.

Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, has gradually lifted restrictions on businesses, allowing people to go to bars and dine in at restaurants. He supported last week's reopening of Grand Teton National Park and the partial reopening of Yellowstone National Park, which for now is accessible through Wyoming but not Montana.

Tourism is Wyoming's second-biggest industry after coal mining and other fossil-fuel extraction. But recent surges of the virus in the cities of Casper and Laramie have worried health officials that some residents may not be taking social-distancing seriously.

Gordon announced Wednesday that starting Monday, he would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people - a big expansion from the previous limit of 25 and one that would allow the smallest rodeos to take place.