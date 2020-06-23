Cheyenne health officials: Event could worsen COVID-19 spike

"It doesn't appear like a lot of people were wearing masks," Emmons said. "If people weren't practicing social distancing - which, from the pictures I saw, I didn't see that - that's going to most likely lead to increased numbers in the county."

Elsewhere in Wyoming, health officials blame lack of social distancing at bars in southwestern Wyoming's Uinta County around Memorial Day for a spike approaching 100 active cases.

"We are clearly concerned about the increasing numbers we are seeing in certain areas such as Uinta County, among others. We expected to see more cases over time, with localized outbreaks," Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said by email.

Wyoming is still in a better position to respond now compared to a several months ago due in part to increased testing capacity, Deti added.

As of Tuesday, 1,230 people in Wyoming had tested positive for the coronavirus, including 299 active cases - the highest number to date. Twenty people have died.

