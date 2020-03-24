Cheyenne's famous Hitching Post Inn to be purchased after being vacant for more than a decade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A private developer has closed a deal with the city of Cheyenne to purchase an inn that closed in 2009 amid financial trouble.

The Hitching Post Inn and Conference Center was a social hub for lobbyists and members of the Wyoming Legislature who stayed there during the annual legislative session, but the building has been closed for more than a decade.

The purchasing agreement signed by private developer John Koehler was expected to be finalized in mid-April, but could be pushed back amid coronavirus concerns, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

His limited liability company JPK TR Cheyenne II is expected to donate a portion of the property back to the city, including three of the Hitching Post buildings and access to the Ice and Events Center from Lincolnway, Koehler said.

"This is an exciting game-changer for that entire area," Mayor Marian Orr said.