Chief Dull Knife College receives $1 million 'no strings' donation

“The way I operate is that I get input from everybody before making a decision,” Littlebear said.

During that time, Littlebear said he and the rest of the faculty at Chief Dull Knife College have been familiarizing themselves with ways to take their coursework online, should the virus cause classes to go digital during the upcoming semester. Along with taking into account the funding given to the college through the CARES Act, Littlebear said prioritizing the gift from Scott will be put off until the return of students Jan. 25.

Although he expects a dip in attendance at the start of the new semester, he said the student body at the college averages about 300 people.

Speaking for himself, Littlebear said he wanted to see more broadband access for the college to better connect it with the rest of the Northern Cheyenne reservation and the state. While cell phone reception and internet access has improved somewhat over the years, Littlebear said WiFi access for students at the college will most likely come through this donation.

“We are good stewards of any money that we get, be it through a grant, the CARES Act or donation. We stretch make it a point to stretch that money very, very far,” he said.