Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard leads commemoration of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

The casket left Le Havre, France, onboard the USS Olympia, which docked at the Washington Navy Yard on Nov. 9. Two days later, the casket was interred at Arlington National Cemetery, decorated with a Medal of Honor from then President Warren G. Harding. Also left at the tomb were a coup stick and a war bonnet.

Chief Plenty Coups, then in his 70s, was the last traditional chief of all three Crow bands. He served as a scout for the U.S. military as conflicts between white settlers and the Indigenous tribes of the Great Plains erupted into war. Going into the 20th century, he pivoted from war chief to diplomat, prioritizing the preservation of the Apsáalooke’s land and culture.

Anywhere between 8,000 and 15,000 Indigenous men and women served in World War I, according to military personnel records, hindered by incomplete tribal data. They enlisted to serve in a war nearly a decade before the federal government officially recognized every Native American in the nation as a U.S. citizen.

Joseph Kossuth Dixon, a photographer and advocate for Native American citizenship, wrote to Secretary of War Joseph Weeks in the time leading up to commemorating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier asking that an Indigenous leader be one of the dignitaries to be invited.