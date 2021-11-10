Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard leads commemoration of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

Tuesday ended with a mound of flowers left at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, placed there by a procession commemorating the tomb’s centennial.
At the head of that procession were Apsáalooke men and women, each one paying their respects and tightening the bond between the Crow Nation and the monument. A century prior, Chief Plenty Coups himself stood on the same plaza as the sole Indigenous representative present for the burial of the Unknown Soldier of World War I.
“We can feel the excitement when visiting with the other guardsmen. There’s an electricity,” said Elsworth GoesAhead, one of eight members of the Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard who was at Tuesday’s commemoration.
Finally completed in 1921, three years after the armistice of World War I, Congress approved construction of a special tomb for one unknown soldier to represent the thousands who lost both their lives and their identities fighting in a war that left 20 million dead. Sgt. Edward F. Younger selected one of four caskets carrying the remains of unknown American service members exhumed from military cemeteries in France. He made his decision by placing a spray of white roses on the casket.
The casket left Le Havre, France, onboard the USS Olympia, which docked at the Washington Navy Yard on Nov. 9. Two days later, the casket was interred at Arlington National Cemetery, decorated with a Medal of Honor from then President Warren G. Harding. Also left at the tomb were a coup stick and a war bonnet.
Chief Plenty Coups, then in his 70s, was the last traditional chief of all three Crow bands. He served as a scout for the U.S. military as conflicts between white settlers and the Indigenous tribes of the Great Plains erupted into war. Going into the 20th century, he pivoted from war chief to diplomat, prioritizing the preservation of the Apsáalooke’s land and culture.
Anywhere between 8,000 and 15,000 Indigenous men and women served in World War I, according to military personnel records, hindered by incomplete tribal data. They enlisted to serve in a war nearly a decade before the federal government officially recognized every Native American in the nation as a U.S. citizen.
Joseph Kossuth Dixon, a photographer and advocate for Native American citizenship, wrote to Secretary of War Joseph Weeks in the time leading up to commemorating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier asking that an Indigenous leader be one of the dignitaries to be invited.
“What more fitting than that this race of people … should have a place in the ceremony, for doubtless hundreds of unknown Indian graves are scattered from the sea to the Alps?” Dixon wrote, according to Arlington National Cemetery records. “It will give added distinction to the ceremony — the fact that the First American Warrior should lay his tribute on the grave of the Latest Hero of War— an Unknown American Soldier.”
Although several Native Americans were present in Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 1921, the U.S. Army selected Chief Plenty Coups to represent all American Indian peoples for the ceremony. According to an account of the day’s events published in the Nov. 12 edition of the Billings Gazette, Chief Plenty Coups spoke, “with gesture and chant and tribal tongue that the dead should not have died in vain, that war might end, peace be purchased by such blood as this.”
The coup stick and war bonnet that he left behind remain at the Arlington National Cemetery’s artifact collection.
Since 1937, the tomb has stood nearly silent, with the exception of the clicking paces of its sentinels. In the decades since, three more caskets have been interred, each one recognizing the 79,000 unknowns from World War II, the 8,000 of the Korean War and the 2,500 lost in the Vietnam War. DNA testing later determined that the Vietnam Unknown was Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, who was then interred at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Missouri.
The War in Afghanistan concluded in August after nearly two decades. It has the distinction of the being the only major conflict in U.S. history to end with no American personnel unaccounted for, the New York Times reported.
Officials at Arlington National Cemetery told those attending Tuesday that no one outside of the ever-present sentinels would likely walk across the plaza again during their lifetime. Before heading the procession, members of the Chief Plenty Coups Honor Guard held a smudging ceremony, burning cedar and bitterroot.
“As representatives of Montana veterans and American Indian veterans, we’re really humbled with this honor,” said GoesAhead, who served in the Marine Corps and carried Chief Plenty Coups’ flag through the ceremony.
Joining the honor guard were their families, along with members of the Plenty Coups High School Indian Club from Pryor.