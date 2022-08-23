Chief Plenty Coups State Park Day of Honor Sept. 3

Chief Plenty Coups State Park will celebrate its 27th annual Day of Honor on Sept. 3. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Representing Our Roots.” This event is free and open to the public.

The day will begin with a free barbecue drive-through feast at 1 p.m. Festivities include performances by a variety of artists, drummers, dancers and speakers. Other activities include a variety of vendors and local artists selling their products. Crow Tribal Health is sponsoring a push dance and music in the park after Day of Honor closing announcements.

The free drive-through barbecue includes a brisket, corn, beans and frybread picnic lunch. The festivities are in the lower park where there are picnic tables spread out to allow for social distancing. There are a limited number of tables, so visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket for additional seating.

Chief Plenty Coups State Park, 1 Edgar Road in Pryor, is located within the Crow Indian Reservation in south-central Montana, 40 minutes south of Billings. It is a day-use park that preserves the log home, sacred spring and farmstead of Chief Plenty Coups. This state park is a National Historic Landmark. The park has a visitor center. Chief Plenty Coups State Park also offers a variety of educational and interpretive programs.

For more information about Chief Plenty Coups State Park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/chief-plenty-coups.