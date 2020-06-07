Child abuse hotline calls down 27% after pandemic hits Montana

Department spokesman Jon Ebelt said the department has not seen any shortage of emergency placement options across the state in recent weeks.

"We have dedicated foster families, and they have found ways to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic, just as many Montanans have done," Ebelt wrote.

Community Medical Center in Missoula put out a press release in March warning about the effects the statewide stay-at-home order could have on child safety.

"This has led to families, who are already burdened by anxiety or unemployment, having to spend every hour, every day of the week together," the release said. "Well-known risk factors for child abuse are social isolation, parenting stress and family stress — which most likely will describe the environment of many homes where the 'stay at home' order is being applied."

Of the 4,828 hotline calls seen between March 16 and May 20, 32% required an investigation, according to spokesman Jon Ebelt. Most calls don’t meet the legal definition for child abuse and neglect.