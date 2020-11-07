Chow on the loose: Stray dog concerns rural resident

With a lion-like tawny mane and concerned expression, a Chow-looking dog is wandering Laurie Niemi’s neighborhood, and she’s worried.
Niemi lives off West Rosebud Road in Stillwater County. The rural area is only a few miles from the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains and about 11 miles from the popular West Rosebud Lake recreation area.
For two weeks, the lone dog has roamed the neighborhood, dining on a hunter’s discarded elk bones and lying down in the middle of Fiddler Creek Road. She’s spotted the dog as far as eight miles away from her home.
“I don’t know if it’s a stray or from a gated community off Fiddler Creek Road,” she said.
Niemi has posted photos of the dog on Facebook and talked to neighbors, but no one seems to know the dog or its owner.
When she first spotted the Chow wandering, Niemi tried to capture the animal by luring it closer with food.
“I witnessed Laurie’s incredibly patient time trying to catch the dog...kneeling on West Rosebud Road near Sleepy Hollow with a pan of dog food...she won’t want credit but she gave up her day off to try to work with this dog,” wrote neighbor Dan Burkhart in an email.
As the dog ate out of the bowl Niemi made a grab for its harness, but it ripped loose as the skittish dog jerked away. Apparently the harness had been previously cut, possibly from a barbed wire fence, she speculated.
“I spent two hours, a lot of dog food, treats and beef jerky thanks to those who stopped to help,” Niemi posted on Facebook on Oct. 27. “But this little Beauty is still (on) the lamb.”
Niemi has had offers to live-trap the animal, but worries if that happens it might be put to death if not claimed or adopted. She called local law enforcement to see if anyone had reported a lost dog, but they had heard nothing. Her initial fear was that someone may have gotten lost and the dog went looking for help, or that the dog wandered off from a hiker, hunter or camper from outside of the region and was left behind.
“There are a lot of people following this episode of the mysterious dog,” Burkhart said.
“It mainly stays between Fiddler and West Rosebud roads,” Niemi said. “That’s where we see it the most.”
Although many of her neighbors own dogs, it’s unusual to see one roaming free.
“Everyone pretty much keeps track of their animals,” Niemi said. “You hardly ever see a dog on the loose.”
Burkhart is worried that if the dog isn’t captured soon it will be killed by coyotes.
In the meantime, Niemi continues to attempt to lure the dog closer to trap it. She’s found out it loves tuna fish. Other neighbors have offered her dog food, so the loose Chow isn’t going hungry yet.
“I just have a love for animals, and I don’t want to see it get hurt,” Niemi said.
“I really hope there is a way to reunite the Chow with his person.”
