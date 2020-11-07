Chow on the loose: Stray dog concerns rural resident

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I spent two hours, a lot of dog food, treats and beef jerky thanks to those who stopped to help,” Niemi posted on Facebook on Oct. 27. “But this little Beauty is still (on) the lamb.”

Niemi has had offers to live-trap the animal, but worries if that happens it might be put to death if not claimed or adopted. She called local law enforcement to see if anyone had reported a lost dog, but they had heard nothing. Her initial fear was that someone may have gotten lost and the dog went looking for help, or that the dog wandered off from a hiker, hunter or camper from outside of the region and was left behind.

“There are a lot of people following this episode of the mysterious dog,” Burkhart said.

“It mainly stays between Fiddler and West Rosebud roads,” Niemi said. “That’s where we see it the most.”

Although many of her neighbors own dogs, it’s unusual to see one roaming free.

“Everyone pretty much keeps track of their animals,” Niemi said. “You hardly ever see a dog on the loose.”

Burkhart is worried that if the dog isn’t captured soon it will be killed by coyotes.