Christmas tree permits available at forest offices or online

Across the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Christmas and holiday tree permits are available at local ranger districts or online through Recreation.gov.

Permits for the 2022 Holiday season are $5 per tree (limit of three). A small transaction fee is associated with the online platform. Fourth graders, through Every Kid Outdoors, can also obtain a free permit through Recreation.gov or at ranger district offices.

“Gathering a holiday tree with friends or family is a long-cherished tradition for many,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor. “It is also a great connection to creating a story and lasting memory or starting a new tradition on your local forest.”

For online purchase: visit Recreation.gov and search for Custer Gallatin National Forest / Christmas Tree Permit or Get Your Christmas Tree Permit - Recreation.gov; https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits. Permits are good forest-wide except at cabins, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness or riparian areas, natural landmarks, active timber sales and areas where trees have been planted for reforestation purposes.

Before heading out for your holiday tree adventures be sure to:

• Grab a hard copy map or download a local forest map onto your phone/mobile device.

• Know where you are going and consult the Custer Gallatin National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps to know which roads are open seasonally.

• Review best practices for cutting your tree, including cutting a low stump as close to the ground as possible, selecting a tree less than 12 feet in length and avoiding “topping” trees.

• Check your local weather and be properly prepared as weather conditions can change rapidly, as can driving conditions.